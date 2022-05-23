Fujifilm's FIPAS™ Service Offers High-Tech Solution for Infrastructure Maintenance

MIAMI, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce having worked with Fujifilm Corporation in developing the FIPAS™ brand name. FIPAS™ is a photo analysis service that utilizes cloud-based software to automatically identify deteriorations in concrete from photos and estimate their size. Fujifilm is committed to supporting the infrastructure maintenance industry with its innovative AI and imaging technologies.

FIPAS™ enhances and supports the inspection process, improving efficiency by identifying and visualizing detailed damage in infrastructure, such as cracks, spall, efflorescence and rebar exposure via its AI and imaging technology. When used with drone imaging, FIPAS™ can help minimize the cost of inspections.

"The entire Brand Institute Team congratulates Fujifilm on the development of the FIPAS photo analysis service," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore. "We wish Fujifilm immense success with the FIPAS brand."

About Brand Institute

Founded in 1993, Brand Institute (BI) was created on this principle: provide the highest quality name development services, produced, and presented by the most experienced professionals, in a timely manner, and at a competitive price. As we strive to deliver industry-leading nomenclature services, we are constantly adapting to our clients' needs to deliver greater value and successful outcomes. Brand Institute provides best-in-class strategy, name development, trademark screening, market/safety research and visual identity services to our valued, global clientele, delivered by 400+ of the most experienced and forward-thinking branding professionals in our industry. BI is the global leader in name development, with a portfolio of over 4,800 marketed Consumer, B2B, and Healthcare brand names, 1,300 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,550 clients

In 2004, Brand Institute created Drug Safety Institute (DSI), our wholly owned subsidiary, to assist OTC and Healthcare Clients with naming, labeling, and packaging Regulatory Affairs. DSI is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

