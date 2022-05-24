Black Men United and World Vision Join Forces to Send Food and Essential Supplies to Grief Stricken Residents of Buffalo, NY

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives of Black Men United and many prominent political leaders will gather at a West Side warehouse Tuesday afternoon, May 24th, to discuss their efforts to send assistance to a devasted community in Buffalo, New York.

The food and supplies will be shown at 1:30 p.m. at the World Vision warehouse at 5001 W. Harrison Ave., in Chicago, according to Pastor John Harrell, president of Black Men United. His group will be sending three tractor-trailer loads of supplies to New York.

"I'm a pastor and this is my calling," said John Harrell, Black Men United president and co-founder John Harrell. "The mission of Black Men United is to build bridges and not walls. We want to make sure we're meeting the needs of the people of Buffalo, New York. It's time to share and shower these families with love."

A lone gunman killed ten people in a racist rampage inside the Tops supermarket on May 14 in Buffalo's East Side. The store has since been shuttered leaving thousands without a place to buy nutritious food and medicine for their families.

Among the donations Black Men United and World Vision will deliver: dozens of pallets of fresh fruit, cereal and bottled water; five pallets of diapers; hygiene products and hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies.

Black Men United is a national community service organization that focuses on the restoration and rebuilding of Black communities across America. In March, the group shipped much-needed medical supplies to the people of Ukraine.

World Vision is a global Christian humanitarian organization helping children, families and their communities overcome poverty and injustice.

In addition to Harrell, other in attendance Tuesday will include World Vision National Director of U.S. Programs Reed Slattery and Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas. Her office has partnered with Black Men United giveaway events in the past.

