Healthcare Technology Report Names Aspen RxHealth's Jennifer Cohen to Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software

TAMPA, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen RxHealth , a healthcare technology organization revolutionizing the pharmacist-patient experience, today announced that Jennifer Cohen, their Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, has been ranked among the Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software of 2022, an award granted by The Healthcare Technology Report.

Jennifer Cohen. Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Aspen RxHealth. (PRNewswire)

Cohen joined the Aspen RxHealth leadership team in 2020, playing a key role in the organization's rapid growth from startup to a market leader in clinical pharmacy services. She's been heavily involved in developing innovative brand and lead generation strategies to amplify the start-up's messaging and placement within the marketplace. Ultimately, her efforts helped contribute to a 3x increase in revenue, one hundred percent client retention, exponential growth of the pharmacist community nationwide, development of a robust pipeline for future commercial growth, and expansion into new markets.

David Medvedeff, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Aspen RxHealth, said, "Jennifer's work elevates the efforts of our organization. Her impressive set of skills and experience developing comprehensive marketing, communication and PR strategies, along with her deep understanding of the healthcare technology landscape, brings much needed capabilities to the Aspen RxHealth leadership team."

Cohen infuses her work with a passion for navigating an increasingly complex healthcare system and remains committed to paving the way for an ecosystem that it is safe, equitable, and patient-centered. Prior to joining Aspen RxHealth, she served in a variety of roles within healthcare technology organizations, where she led marketing communications and public relations functions, and advised in the strategy of a large-scale merger and numerous acquisitions. She also served as speech and script writer to General Norman Schwarzkopf and General Alexander Haig. Cohen holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Strategic Media Planning from Arizona State University and is a published author.

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. The awardees on this year's Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software list have distinguished themselves through substantial contributions not only to their companies, but to the industry at large. Each nominee was evaluated based on her leadership skills, professional acumen, and technology input, among other factors. Awardees were ultimately chosen using feedback submitted through the nomination entries while factoring in further research into each individual's career achievements.

About Aspen RxHealth

Aspen RxHealth provides clinical pharmacy services to health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, provider groups, and life sciences organizations via a mobile-based technology platform which intelligently matches pharmacists with patients to enrich the patient-pharmacist experience, drive medication adherence, and overall health outcomes. Aspen RxHealth's community of more than 7,000 pharmacists empowers patients with the information and action plans they need to achieve the optimal outcomes from their medications. For more information, visit www.aspenrxhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aspen RxHealth