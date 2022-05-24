LILM ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 17, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LILM) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 30, 2021 to March 14, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lilium materially overstates the design and capabilities of the Lilium Jet, an electric vertical take-off-and-landing aircraft for use in a new type of high-speed air transport system for people and goods; (2) Lilium materially overstates the likelihood for the Lilium Jet's timely certification; (3) Lilium misrepresents its ability to obtain or create the necessary batteries for the Lilium Jet; (4) the special purpose acquisition company merger would not and did not generate enough cash to commercially launch the Lilium Jet; (5) Qell Acquisition Corp. did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Lilium GmbH; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. you have until June 17, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

