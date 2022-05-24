MEETING PREVIEW: HOT TOPICS AT NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE

Get the latest on ultra-processed foods, precision nutrition and more with a complimentary press pass

Highlights from NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE include:

Great Debates in Nutrition: Ultra-Processed Foods - Dietary guidelines throughout the world are increasingly recommending nutrient-dense, health promoting foods and minimally or unprocessed foods in place of ultra-processed foods. In this session, leaders in nutrition science will look at the pros and cons of using the ultra-processed food classification to inform dietary guidelines. (Great Debates in Nutrition: Does the Concept of 'Ultra-Processed Foods' Help Inform Dietary Guidelines, Beyond Conventional Classification Systems?, 2-3:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 14; more information)

Diversity in Precision Nutrition - It is critical to consider diversity, equity and inclusion when studying and developing individualized recommendations that help people decide what, when why and how to eat to achieve optimal health. This session will look at these issues and how they can be incorporated into precision nutrition efforts. (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Age of Precision Nutrition, 2-3 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 14; more information)

Intermittent Fasting - Does intermittent fasting work or is it just the latest dieting trend? This session examines where current clinical evidence stands on intermittent fasting. (Intermittent Fasting: From Science to Clinical Application, 2-3:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 16; more information)

Drivers of Food Choice - The context in which people interact with the food system - known as the food environment - influences how they acquire, prepare and consume food. This session will examine how changing food environments around the world are affecting what people eat. (Drivers of Food Choice and the Context of Changing Food Environments: Moving Beyond the "What" of Consumption to the "How" and the "Why," 2-3:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 15; more information)

Healthy Aging - What we eat affects many aspects of our health as we age. During this session, leaders will discuss current research on dietary protein and its effects on muscles and healthy aging. (Dietary Protein and Its Impact on Muscle Metabolism & Healthy Aging, 10-11:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, June 16; more information)

About NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE

NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE is part of a new year-around experience featuring ASN's flagship annual meeting held virtually June 14-16, 2022, plus learning and networking opportunities that will be offered throughout the year. The online annual meeting is a dynamic virtual event showcasing new research findings and timely discussions on food and nutrition. Scientific symposia explore hot topics including clinical and translational nutrition, food science and systems, global and public health, population science and cellular and physiological nutrition and metabolism. https://nutrition.org/nutrition-2022/ #NutritionLiveOnline

About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN)

ASN is the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers and industry leaders to advance our knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice and education. http://www.nutrition.org/

