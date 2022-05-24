Q Mixers, America's Leading Premium Mixers Brand, Expands into Non-Carbonated Mixers

Just in time for summer, Q Mixers debuts two new flavors, Q Spectacular Bloody Mary Mix and Q Spectacular Margarita Mix, introducing mixers packed with real ingredients and bold taste to the non-carbonated category

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Mixers, America's leading premium mixers company, today announced an expansion into the non-carbonated mixer category with the debut of two new innovations, Q Spectacular Bloody Mary Mix and Q Spectacular Margarita Mix. On the heels of another successful year in the carbonated category and just in time for summer, Q Mixers is now making premium, non-carbonated mixers crafted with less sugar, no artificial preservatives, and packed with real ingredients and the same bold flavors Q Mixers is known for.

Q Spectacular Bloody Mary Mix and Q Spectacular Margarita Mix (PRNewswire)

"I spent a lot of time in my kitchen during the pandemic which meant I had plenty of time to experiment with flavors and of course, "sample" lots of drinks," said Jordan Silbert, Q Mixers' CEO and Founder. "I quickly realized that while there are a number of premium offerings in the carbonated mixer space, the non-carbonated segment was really lacking quality offerings. Q Spectacular Bloody Mary Mix and Q Spectacular Margarita Mix enable anyone to easily make a spectacular bloody mary or margarita at home. No squeezing, blending or chopping required."

Both Bloody Mary Mix and Margarita Mix offer a premium alternative to the watery, high-fructose mixes currently on shelves. Launching nationwide at retailers including Kroger, Albertsons, CVS and Amazon, these non-carb mixers are available in both 4-packs of 7.5 oz single serve cans and, for larger gatherings, 32 oz glass bottles.

Q Spectacular Bloody Mary Mix , made with vine ripened tomatoes and 7 herbs and spices. Bold, savory, with the perfect amount of spicy kick. made with vine ripened tomatoes and 7 herbs and spices. Bold, savory, with the perfect amount of spicy kick.

Q Spectacular Margarita Mix, made with lime juice and agave, is tart and refreshing – not syrupy sweet. Perfect for easily making America's favorite cocktail at home. , made with lime juice and agave, is tart and refreshing – not syrupy sweet. Perfect for easily making America's favorite cocktail at home.

"Jordan had me at 'vine ripened tomatoes' and 'pure agave,'" said Chief Happy Hour Officer Joel McHale. "Q Mixers is changing the game with these new releases and it's been a delicious privilege to taste test them."

The premium carbonated mixer category now makes up 32.5% of all carbonated mixer sales, but premium non-carbonated mixers only comprise 14% of total non-carbonated mixer sales.* With the launch of Q Mixers' new non-carbonated mixers, the brand expects the non-carbonated mixer segment to both premiumize and grow in a similar fashion as to what we have experienced in the carbonated mixer segment over the past 5 years.

Due both to the ongoing interest in at home cocktail making and continuous brand innovation, Q Mixers is now the #1 mixer brand in Kroger.* For more information on Q Mixers and to find a retailer near you, visit QMixers.com.

*Over the past 52 weeks ending 3/22 in MULO + Natural.

About Q Mixers

Q Mixers makes the world's best mixers. This starts with the highest quality ingredients – no high fructose corn syrup or artificial preservatives – and less sugar. Our Tonic Water, Ginger Beer and other flavors are proudly served by thousands of America's best bars and restaurants including the Four Seasons and P.F. Chang's and carried by major US retailers including Kroger, Albertsons, Target, Total Wine, Walmart, Whole Foods and Amazon. Q Mixers are available in 14 flavors including Spectacular Tonic, Ginger Beer, Sparkling Grapefruit, Bloody Mary Mix, and Margarita Mix.

For more information please visit QMixers.com. Social media: @Qmixers

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Q Mixers