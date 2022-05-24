Russo Partners Names Max Jacobs, CFA, as Head of Investor Relations Group

Jacobs Brings More than 20 Years of Diverse Global Experience Across Investor Relations, Investment Research, Communications, Portfolio Management and Market Research in the Healthcare and Biotechnology Fields

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Russo Partners LLC, a public and investor relations firm focused on the innovators in healthcare and technology, has announced the appointment of Maxim Jacobs, CFA, as senior vice president of investor relations and head of its investor relations group. He reports to the firm's founder, chairman and CEO, Tony Russo.

Jacobs brings more than 20 years of experience to his new role. Most recently, he served as vice president of investor relations at Avalo Therapeutics. Previously, he was managing partner and director of research for North America for Edison Group, a global investment research, investor relations and consulting firm. Prior to that, Jacobs led two primary market research teams as director of survey and tracker research at Guidepoint, a leading expert network. Earlier in his career, he spent a decade managing and leading investments in the healthcare sector for several institutions, including Broadfin, Ridgemark, Mehta Partners and Trilogy Advisors.

Jacobs earned a bachelor's degree in economics, magna cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania. He is also a CFA Charterholder.

"Max brings tremendous experience from the investment world as well as a robust network from across the biotechnology and financial communities to Russo Partners," said Tony Russo, Chairman and CEO of Russo Partners. "Max will leverage his expertise to drive awareness and understanding of our clients' programs and visions for the future. I believe our clients will greatly benefit from his messaging and communications skills and his years of experience on both the buy- and sell-side. Under Max's leadership we will continue to build and strengthen our services."

About Russo Partners

Russo Partners is a public and investor relations firm focused on the innovators in healthcare and technology. Founded as Noonan/Russo in 1988, the firm collaborates on integrated communications programs for biopharma, medtech, diagnostics, healthcare IT and healthcare services companies worldwide. The firm's team is comprised of Ph.D.s, M.D.s., former journalists and members of Wall Street. Russo Partners is known for its delivery of award-winning strategic counsel and services aligned with its core values of passion, trust, forward thinking and client focus. For more information, visit www.russopartnersllc.com.

