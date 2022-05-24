Sonendo, Inc. Names Crowe PR as Agency of Record

Award-winning PR and marketing firm to raise brand awareness for leading dental technology company through a multi-channel communications and media relations program

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe PR, a national public relations and marketing agency, today announced leading dental technology company Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX) has named the award-winning firm its agency of record. Crowe PR's integrated healthcare and technology teams will handle strategic communications, messaging refinement, media relations and thought leadership on behalf of Sonendo, raising awareness for the brand, its GentleWave® System and executive team.

Crowe PR (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2006, Sonendo developed the revolutionary GentleWave System to offer a less invasive and less painful alternative to conventional root canal therapy. Led by CEO Bjarne Bergheim, the company went public in October 2021 and has been expanding ever since, recently hitting a new milestone of 800,000 GentleWave patient procedures.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sonendo, a true innovator in the dental technology space, to Crowe," said Crowe PR CEO Anna Crowe. "As the company continues its impressive growth trajectory, we look forward to supporting both the brand and its executives through communications, media relations and thought leadership initiatives."

"Sonendo is dedicated to saving teeth and stopping the progression of tooth decay. With millions of root canals performed in the U.S. each year, the GentleWave Procedure is a much-needed improvement," said Alma Salazar, associate vice president of consumer and professional marketing at Sonendo. "As we continue expanding our reach, one of our primary goals is to increase brand recognition amongst endodontists and consumers and drive continued adoption of the GentleWave System. To help us accomplish this, we are thrilled to partner with the Crowe PR team and excited to see what's in store for the future."

About Crowe PR

Crowe PR is an integrated public relations and marketing agency specializing in mid to large-sized consumer goods, hospitality, healthcare and technology brands, with a focus on health and wellness, outdoor and sustainable brands. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with a second location in New York City and staff around the country, Crowe PR focuses on reputation management and delivering results that generate strong ROI for its clients. Services include media relations, thought leadership, crisis communications, social media management, influencer marketing and content creation. Crowe PR has won five PRSA Bernays awards, receiving recognition for marketing, media relations, consumer products, executive communications, and Public Relations Team of the Year. For more information visit https://www.crowepr.com.

About Sonendo

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo develops and manufactures the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy, and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices and offers patients an effective, less invasive, and less painful alternative to traditional root canal therapy.

Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

For more information about Sonendo and the GentleWave System, please visit www.sonendo.com. To find a GentleWave doctor in your area, please visit www.gentlewave.com.

