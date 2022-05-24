STN Video Renews Multi-Year Digital Highlights Distribution Agreement with the PGA TOUR

STN news publishers will continue to have distribution rights to PGA TOUR video content including:

Over 100 Official PGA TOUR highlights per round for every PGA TOUR event including THE PLAYERS Championship and FedExCup Playoffs, round and event previews and recaps, shots of the day, golfer interviews, features and other fan-centric content

Official highlights and coverage from the PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Canada, and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - STN Video is pleased to announce the multi-year renewal of their exclusive partnership with the PGA TOUR to distribute digital video highlights to news publishers. STN partners with every major sports league and organization in the United States and Canada, bringing exclusive, premium sports videos to digital publishers in both countries. STN has been the PGA TOUR's online video distribution platform for local & regional news outlets since 2014.

The PGA TOUR provides STN with one of the largest golf video content offerings in all of digital sports. Over the course of this partnership with the PGA TOUR, STN Video has delivered hundreds of millions of video views to engaged golf fans. This premium golf video offering, which includes over 100 highlights per event round, player interviews, and expert analysis, is made available to the top digital publishers across the U.S. and Canada to extend the TOUR's brand and sponsors to their avid golf fans.

"STN Video is a first-rate partner for distributing our digital video content to news outlets and golf fans," said Chris Wandell, Vice President, Media Business Development at the PGA TOUR. "Since 2014, our partnership has successfully allowed the TOUR's digital video content to reach more golf fans through STN's publishing partners while creating more opportunities for TOUR sponsors and advertisers."

"The PGA TOUR produces the very best in professional golf content," states STN's CEO Matthew Watson. "We are extremely pleased to provide one of the largest digital distribution platforms in all of sports to not only display this world-class content, but to offer unique and incremental opportunities for the premier brands supporting the PGA TOUR."

Publishers leverage STN's turnkey online video platform (OVP) for premium video content, world-class technology, and sophisticated revenue delivery at no cost. From in-content video embed links to fully responsive, advanced video players, STN's publishing partners have a range of options, including STN's artificial intelligence-powered Smart Match® player which enables publishers to integrate premium video into every article at scale. STN's video player takes only minutes to install to quickly enable desktop and mobile viewing.

To learn how you can add PGA TOUR highlights and video content to your website, please visit stnvideo.com

About STN Video

STN Video is North America's largest independent online video platform, helping digital publishers, content providers and advertisers thrive with online video. STN Video delivers brand safe video from more than 200 providers, including MLB, Rolling Stone, Variety, Associated Press, the NBA, and Bloomberg and in contextually relevant environments across 1,900+ trusted, local publishers, including the New York Post, The Boston Globe, Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald and more.

STN Video has a library of 1 million videos and counting, spanning sports, business, technology, entertainment, lifestyle and more. Using Smart Match® AI-powered technology, publishers simply place one single embed code on their website and relevant video content is matched with their articles.

STN Video offers advertisers a premium environment for their brands combining an industry leading scale of over 1.5 billion monthly available impressions with the granularity of local and diverse audiences across North America.

For more information, visit stnvideo.com

