Urology Care Foundation Announces Medical Student Innovation Fellowship in Collaboration with Boston Scientific Corporation

BALTIMORE, Md., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urology Care Foundation, the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and official foundation of the American Urological Association, is pleased to announce the creation of The Boston Scientific Medical Student Innovation Fellowship Award. This new award will support the education of medical students from racial and ethnic backgrounds underrepresented in urologic research who would like to invest one year during medical school to engage in innovative research training to learn under a mentor urologist and gain exposure to research in the field of urology.

Boston Scientific will provide funding to establish a lasting endowment intended to support ongoing management and operations of the Medical Student Innovation Fellowship Award.

"We are proud of this new fellowship, which was developed to increase opportunities for students of diverse backgrounds so that they may engage in urologic research," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, FACS, president of the Urology Care Foundation. "Through the generous support of Boston Scientific, the Urology Care Foundation will be able to provide medical students an opportunity to learn from leaders in urology and to build a career in research."

Each program year, one medical student will be selected as a fellow. Applicants must be either a current or matriculating medical student. They may not hold an advanced degree in a biomedical research-related field and must be entering or returning to medical school following the completion of the research period. With an emphasis on increasing the diversity of the urologic community, the fellowship will seek to advance students from underrepresented backgrounds who demonstrate a strong interest in pursuing a career in urology and a passion for research.

Applications will open in October 2022 and the first fellow's program will begin in July 2023.

"We are honored to collaborate with the Urology Care Foundation to support the creation of this fellowship and help increase diversity and inclusive representation in the field of urology and in clinical research," said Meghan Scanlon, senior vice president and president, Urology and Pelvic Health, Boston Scientific. "This fellowship is particularly needed now as urologists have told us they are concerned about the unsustainably low number of new urologists entering the field compared to the growing patient demand. It is more critical now than ever to support medical students from all backgrounds who are interested in pursuing urology specialties and research that may lead to innovative technologies to improve patient care."

More information about The Boston Scientific Medical Student Innovation Fellowship Award will be available this fall on www.AUAnet.org.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.UrologyHealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.

