Bloomios to Present at the 2022 LD Micro Invitational June 7-9

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomios, Inc. (OTCQB: BLMS), a leading hemp and nutraceutical manufacturer specializing in full service product development, R&D and compliance solutions, has been invited to present at the 2022 LD Micro Invitational being held in-person at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village, California on June 7-9, 2022.

Bloomios chief business officer, Doug Rohrer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 7, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Pacific time) and will hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. He will be joined by the company's CEO, Michael Hill and president and chief strategy officer, Barrett Evans. You may register to watch the presentation here.

Management will discuss the company's recent major expansion of its manufacturing and fulfillment systems at its new state-of-the-art 50,000 sf. manufacturing facility in Daytona Beach, Florida. The expansion increased overall production capacity by approximately 300% and lowered operating expense. The Bloomios platform now supports more than 80 turnkey products across seven popular format categories, as well as the company's plans to enter new market verticals.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information, go to www.ldmicro.com.

About Bloomios

Bloomios, Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes U.S. hemp-derived supplements and nutraceutical products through wholesale distribution channels and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bloomios Private Label. The company provides custom formulation, brand development, manufacturing and order fulfillment to a wide variety of customers, including small and major brands, chain stores, vape shops and distributors. It offers private- and white-label customers a wide selection of more than 80 customizable hemp products across seven categories. Bloomios is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with manufacturing and distribution in Daytona Beach, Florida. To learn more, visit bloomios.com.

