Dodge Uncovers Hot New Appearance for Brand's Three-row Muscle Car: Dodge Durango R/T HEMI® Orange

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The Dodge brand’s three-row muscle car will sport a new look this summer: HEMI® Orange. First introduced last year for the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, the popular appearance is now available for the 2022 Dodge Durango R/T HEMI Orange. (PRNewswire)

Dodge Durango R/T HEMI® Orange expands reach of popular HEMI Orange appearance, first offered last year on Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger

Durango R/T HEMI Orange builds on orange cues inspired by the original color of the legendary HEMI engine

Durango R/T HEMI Orange exterior highlights include orange and Gunmetal hood stripes, Midnight Grey and orange badging and a Satin Black taillamp

Durango R/T HEMI Orange rolls on painted finish 20-inch Black Noise wheels

Orange stitching inside embellishes all seats, including the SRT front seats and second-row captain's chairs

Seatbacks on Durango R/T HEMI Orange embroidered with monochromatic Dodge Rhombi logo

Orange stitching also extends to steering wheel, armrest, doors and more

HEMI Orange Plus and HEMI Orange Tow N Go packages offer optional content, including 20-inch Lights Out wheels and orange Brembo brake calipers for HEMI Orange Tow N Go package

HEMI Orange appearance for Dodge Durango R/T is available for order through dealers at an MSRP of $1,995

More information on Dodge Durango R/T HEMI Orange available this summer at Dodge.com

The Dodge brand's three-row muscle car will sport a new look this summer: HEMI® Orange. First introduced last year for the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, the popular appearance is now available for the 2022 Dodge Durango R/T HEMI Orange.

"HEMI Orange is a hot option for the Dodge Challenger and Charger, and now we're expanding its reach by offering the Dodge Durango R/T HEMI Orange," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer - Stellantis. "The Durango has a muscle-car attitude, and the eye-catching HEMI Orange appearance embraces the Dodge performance DNA that is our foundation."

The Dodge Durango R/T HEMI Orange appearance is inspired by the original orange color of the iconic HEMI engine that powered Dodge muscle cars for decades; the Durango R/T is fueled by the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine.

The Dodge Durango R/T HEMI Orange stands out with unique orange and Gunmetal hood stripes, which complement the new-look Midnight Grey and orange exterior badging. The rear receives a Satin Black taillamp, while the Durango R/T HEMI Orange rolls on painted finish 20-inch Black Noise wheels. HEMI Orange is available on all Durango R/T exterior colors: Destroyer Grey, Diamond Black, Octane Red and White Knuckle.

All three rows of seats, including the SRT front seats and second-row captain's chairs, are trimmed in orange stitching, with a monochromatic Dodge Rhombi seatback logo. Orange stitching runs throughout the interior, accenting the instrument panel, door uppers and armrest, console lid, shifter boot and leather flat-bottom steering wheel.

Two packages are available for those seeking to add a full menu of content to the Dodge Durango R/T HEMI Orange: HEMI Orange Plus Package and HEMI Orange Tow N Go Package options.

The HEMI Orange Plus Package adds features including a power sunroof, 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, advanced safety features and much more. The HEMI Orange Tow N Go Package, available only for all-wheel-drive vehicles, adds advanced towing features, 20-inch Lights Out wheels, orange Brembo brake calipers, Bilstein high performance suspension, and additional features and content.

The Dodge Durango R/T HEMI Orange is available for order now through dealerships, with a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $1,995 to add the HEMI Orange appearance. Optional HEMI Orange Plus and HEMI Orange Tow N Go packages are available at MSRPs of $4,500 and $5,095, respectively.

Build and price details for the Dodge Durango R/T HEMI Orange will be available later this summer on Dodge.com. More information on Dodge, including the brand's Never Lift plan, which provides a 24-month road map to Dodge's performance future, is available at DodgeGarage.com.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis