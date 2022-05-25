Edward Jones Among Fortune 500 for 10th Consecutive Year

This year, the firm ranks No. 303

ST. LOUIS , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 10th consecutive year, financial services firm Edward Jones appears on the Fortune 500 list, which ranks the largest U.S. companies by revenue.

Edward Jones ranks No. 303, with more than $12.3 billion in net revenue in 2021, an increase of 22 percent over 2020.

"We recognize the incredible sense of responsibility we have as a Fortune 500 firm with branch presence in 68 percent of the counties in America," says Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington. "Our differentiation is not in being large, but being hyperlocal with the privilege of having trusted, personal relationships with our clients and their families and making a difference in our communities. That human-centered approach is what has set Edward Jones apart for 100 years and what drives our nearly 19,000 financial advisors and branch teams every day."

Founded in 1922, Edward Jones is now in its Centennial Year. Having achieved tremendous growth of impact over the past century, including increasing its branch office network by 1,400% since 1986, Edward Jones remains dedicated to continuing its extraordinary level of serving individual investors and business owners in a human-centered and complete way – helping clients put their purpose into action and achieve financially what is most important to them and their families.

The fourth-annual Edward Jones Purpose, Inclusion and Citizenship Report, "Partnering for Positive Impact" showcases the firm's 2021 year-ended achievements and its focus on Purpose in Action: Investing in Impact. The recently released report details meaningful progress Edward Jones has made in three important areas: Partnering for Lasting Financial Strength, Promoting Healthier Futures and Advancing Inclusive Growth.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm, provides financial services in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in client assets under care. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for a positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's 50,000 associates and our branch presence in 68 percent of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is edwardjones.com and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

