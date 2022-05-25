Hicuity Health Opens Twelfth Care Operations Center

New Memphis Center Adds to Integrated Network, Extends Reach of Telemedicine Services

ST. LOUIS, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicuity Health, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, announced the opening of its twelfth telemedicine care operations center. The new Memphis location supports the ongoing expansion of Hicuity's telemedicine and patient monitoring services to a growing number of hospital and other acute care delivery organizations nationwide, and is in response to reaching capacity limits in a number of existing centers. The company anticipates the Memphis center to support the full lineup of Hicuity Health telemedicine services, including tele-ICU, telemetry, virtual nursing, virtual sitter, and smart device monitoring services.

Hicuity's care teams, while operating out of multiple operations centers, function as a single clinical group, supported by the company's proprietary HUB workflow management software suite. The use of multiple operations centers enables Hicuity to reliably recruit clinical staff without reliance on a single staffing market. By partnering with Hicuity Health, hospitals nationwide can leverage the power of telemedicine, increase support for their clinical staff, offset staffing shortages, and improve patient care and outcomes.

"The increasing acknowledgement of the value of each of our service lines individually and the entirety of our service offering has been gratifying," said Lou Silverman, CEO, Hicuity Health. "We welcome our new Memphis based care team members, and look forward to their contributions to our mission of delivering expert care and top tier service to our clients, their clinical teams, and the patients we serve together."

Hicuity Health is currently contracted to serve more than 125 clients nationwide.

About Hicuity Health

For more than 16 years, Hicuity Health has pioneered telemedicine innovations. Serving a diverse range of clients and care venues – including health systems, hospitals, and post-acute care facilities – with its expanding line of services that includes tele-ICU, virtual nursing, remote inpatient telemetry, virtual sitter, smart device monitoring, and shared services, the company is the leader in delivering expert care on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis to high-acuity patients in high-acuity environments. Our innovation is highlighted by our proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and informs patient management across our 12 clinical care centers that serve our more than 120 hospital partners nationwide. Hicuity Health cares for more than 120,000 patients per year, delivering enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for the bedside teams at our partner hospitals.

