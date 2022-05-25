Liberty HomeCare and Hospice Selects Axxess as Healthcare Technology Partner

Axxess' Ecosystem to Help Liberty Streamline Processes and Improve Retention

DALLAS, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to improve the clinician experience with electronic documentation, improve employee retention and streamline billing processes Liberty HomeCare, Hospice and Palliative Services selected healthcare technology innovator Axxess as its new software solutions partner.

"I didn't expect to make a software transition again in my career but when we vetted Axxess it was an easy decision," said Holly MacDonald, president of Liberty HomeCare and Hospice. "The service and communication they have provided has been above and beyond. The clinical team and the billing and financial leaders have a high regard for Axxess. We have already seen revenue growth in locations using Axxess and more of the branches are asking to be in the next implementation wave."

Added John Olajide, founder and CEO of Axxess: "The partnership between Liberty and Axxess is a natural fit. Holly and the Liberty team made it clear that they wanted to work with a company that would be responsive and innovative so they can efficiently and effectively run their enterprise operations. Axxess is committed to working with our clients to deliver what they need, and we have the global presence and resources to do that every day."

Liberty HomeCare and Hospice has more than 30 locations providing skilled home health, home care, hospice and palliative care services to communities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The organization has already begun the first phase of implementation with Axxess and expects to introduce the platform to additional locations in the coming months.

A team from Liberty is also among the first adopters of the new Axxess Certification Program. Axxess' industry experts created the program to establish a new standard of education and verification for home health, home care and hospice industry knowledge and competency. Through a robust online curriculum using a series of short video modules, participants are trained and tested on their understanding of care at home industry standards and Axxess solutions. Participants may also earn continuing education credits through Axxess' accreditation with the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

"For our clinicians, the Axxess Certification Program is going to create so many efficiencies. It will give us a standard way to get our staff properly trained," said MacDonald. "With an organization of our size, we needed a way to uniformly train our staff. When we saw this program, we immediately knew this was the solution we needed."

