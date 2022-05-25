WOOCOMMERCE ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH TIKTOK

New extension to allow cross-platform merchant advertising, selling

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WooCommerce, the leading open-source eCommerce platform, today announced a strategic partnership with TikTok, one of the world's fastest growing content platforms with one billion users globally.

WooCommerce and TikTok announce partnership to keep merchants, advertisers and creators on the edge of social commerce.

TikTok and WooCommerce have partnered to connect the 3.7 million Woo-powered stores and the TikTok community with a new, official extension TikTok for WooCommerce – available now in the WooCommerce Marketplace. The new extension allows merchants to sync their catalog to TikTok and promote their products via ads to its one billion active global users.

Merchants can now create native, shareable "in-feed" TikTok ads directly from their WooCommerce dashboard – including an embedded Smart Video Generator that simplifies the process by producing video ads using existing product images. The integration also allows for an advanced TikTok pixel to be used on a merchant's website for ongoing campaign performance tracking.

The integration will offer priority access to all of the eCommerce features TikTok plans to release in the upcoming months.

"The TikTok community loves to discover new businesses and products, and we've seen countless merchants grow their audiences by embracing the creativity and authenticity of the TikTok platform. We're thrilled to partner with WooCommerce to help their merchants build meaningful presences and drive sales on TikTok." -- Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok

"TikTok is the fastest-growing advertising channel for merchants to take advantage of, it was the top app by worldwide downloads in Q1 2022," said Aleksandra Bettin, Vice President of Business Development at WooCommerce. "Through our partnership, we're bringing merchants direct access to TikTok ad tools, including enablement and education to getting started."

"It is an exciting tool that lets us connect to one of our most engaged fan bases. It is easy to use and slick. We're very excited about expanding our reach with TikTok," said WooCommerce merchant Button Poetry, which produces and distributes poetry media.

About WooCommerce

WooCommerce is the leading open-source eCommerce platform, powering 28% of the top million online stores (BuiltWith). Built on WordPress, we empower anyone, anywhere, to sell anything with truly unlimited extensibility, flexibility, and control over how they build and evolve their business. Launched in 2011 and acquired by Automattic in 2015, WooCommerce is a fully distributed company with employees based around the world. www.woocommerce.com

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

