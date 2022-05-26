DIVE GAMES APPOINTS VIRGO PR, ADDING TO THE GROWING LIST OF CLIENTS IN THE GAMING DIVISION

Other Clients in The Space include nWay, Petaverse, Upland, And Virtual Reality Stadium Platform VIRTEX

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo PR, a leading PR agency announced today new client Dive Games . The agency has extensive experience in all aspects of gaming PR. Key clients in the space include Virtex, Petaverse, nWay, Upland and many more.

The campaign will focus on new client partners, data reports and the expansion of metaverse technology. The goal is to create a real voice as the leader in gaming and web3 data.

Dive Games takes the complicated data problem from game developers and offers a custom-made solution to collect, validate and maximize its potential for improving its game economy and LiveOps. A company created by game industry veterans, who know the interlaced strands of game data management, the Dive platform is crafted and tailored to each client's unique needs, combining a dedicated data expert team with advanced technology and integration tools.

From media relations to influencer outreach, securing reviews to digital media, Virgo PR understands what it takes to succeed in all aspects of gaming public relations. Virgo PR is an agency that strives to create campaigns that can delight audiences and attract their attention. We focus on helping our clients tackle their goals and challenges more efficiently through our wide variety of services. For brands looking to reach people in a unique way, Virgo also offers product integration, where the client's product can be found even in the most crowded and distracted markets through strong yet subtle product placement that can positively reach an even bigger audience.

"We understand the rapid growth and new developments of the gaming business and what it takes to succeed in the media with unique campaign approaches," said Mike Paffmann, VirgoPR's CEO. "From hardware to software to eSports, market awareness, publicity, and influencer relations are vital to succeed in the gaming arena. Gaming is one of the top spaces we're excited about and we; 're all happy to be working with some of the most innovative names in the space."

About VirgoPR

VirgoPR offers its clients many services to drive growth, engagement, sales, and increase lead generation and conversions. Our team of professionals in all things PR and marketing can support brands in developing different strategies and campaigns that allow them to better understand their brand and industry and provide various services that drive knowledge through our expertise. We're able to execute worldwide integrated campaigns for our clients' brands by playing on the strengths and constraints of any niche.

Media Contact: Corina Catapano, ccatapano@virgo-pr.com

