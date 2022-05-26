InventHelp Inventor Develops Commercial HVAC Roof Curb (DNV-346)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an HVAC contractor and I thought there could be a safe and time-saving way to replace and rotate equipment on a rooftop," said an inventor, from Commerce City, Colo., "so I invented the RAPID CURB. My design could help to reduce the required time, labor and associated costs."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective roof curb for commercial rooftop HVAC equipment. In doing so, it allows for quick replacement and rotation of equipment. As a result, it offers an improved work environment for HVAC service technicians and it increases safety and efficiency. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for HVAC technicians and curb adaptor and manufacturing companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-346, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

