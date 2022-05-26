THE NICK MAUGHAN FOUNDATION IS PROUD TO BE SUPPORTING THE LAUNCH OF THE NMF RIVERSIDE SCHOOL, NMF MATERNITY CENTRE AND NMF MEDICAL CENTRE IN UGANDA

THE NICK MAUGHAN FOUNDATION IS PROUD TO BE SUPPORTING THE LAUNCH OF THE NMF RIVERSIDE SCHOOL, NMF MATERNITY CENTRE AND NMF MEDICAL CENTRE IN UGANDA

LONDON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its dedication to supporting communities across the world, the Nick Maughan Foundation is proud to be funding the construction of a new maternity centre, health centre and secondary school in Eastern Uganda.

The new NMF Maternity Centre under construction [Photograph by Phil Lee Harvey] (PRNewsfoto/The Nick Maughan Foundation) (PRNewswire)

The projects, developed with the Nick Maughan Foundation's operating partners at Harpenden Spotlight on Africa and PEAS, will provide the community in the Namatala region of the Mbale District with essential healthcare and educational facilities.

The generous donation from the Nick Maughan Foundation will directly support the lives of local people, many of whom are internally displaced having fled conflict or civil unrest in neighbouring Sudan or Northern Uganda.

The NMF Riverside School, operated by PEAS, is expected to provide education for over 1250 students in the Namatala region, which is home to the second largest slum in Uganda. The area currently has few education opportunities, so construction of the school will provide young people with the chance to gain an education that they would otherwise miss out on. The secondary school will also provide attendees with essential skills for the future, with practical science and maths on the curriculum, alongside IT and software engineering that will be taught in the state-of-the-art computer lab on site, also funded by the Nick Maughan Foundation.

The NMF Maternity Centre, which is set to open within the next few months, expects to safely deliver over 1,500 babies each year. Tragically, Uganda has some of the highest rates of neo-natal and maternal deaths in the world. However, this new facility plans to dramatically improve the safety of childbirth by providing dedicated pre, post and neo-natal healthcare to mothers and babies in the area.

Along with the NMF Medical Centre, these facilities will provide healthcare for a region that is desperately in need. Currently, the only health centre in the Namatala slum is overwhelmed with patients. Providing another designated health centre in the region will help to ease the high pressure for healthcare services and have a transformative impact on the lives of local residents.

Nick Maughan, Founder of the Nick Maughan Foundation, commented on his return from Uganda to visit the projects: "I was amazed by the real impact these projects are having on those in desperate need in East Africa. I am delighted that the Nick Maughan Foundation could help make a meaningful difference to the lives of people in Namatala, and we greatly look forward to working closely with the NMF Centre, the NMF Health Centre and the forthcoming NMF Riverside School."

Hefin Rees QC, Chairman of Harpenden Spotlight on Africa has commented: "I would like to particularly thank Nick Maughan for coming out to Uganda. We are very excited by what we can achieve through these fantastic donations."

Bim Afolami, MP for Hitchin & Harpenden, added: "The generous funding from the Nick Maughan Foundation will have a huge impact on the health and education of people in Namatala, and will greatly improve the quality of life of those who live there."

The Nick Maughan Foundation was established in 2020 to further a range of philanthropic initiatives in the spheres of education, the environment, and community. The Foundation supports community projects both in the United Kingdom and worldwide.

https://nmf.org .

Harpenden Spotlight on Africa is committed to creating links between communities in the UK and Africa through charitable projects relating to education, health, clean water, and economic development. The organisation works closely with an experienced team in Uganda to deliver lasting change to the lives of people in desperate need, many of whom have been displaced by generations of conflict.

www.hsoa.org.uk

PEAS (Promoting Equality in African Schools) supports children across Africa access quality secondary education. Working in some of the most underserved areas of Uganda and Tanzania, PEAS builds and operates non-selective and proactively inclusive schools to offer millions of young people a safe and happy learning environment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826618/NMF_Maternity_Centre_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826619/NMF_Maternity_Centre_2.jpg

Plans for the new NMF Maternity Centre (PRNewsfoto/The Nick Maughan Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Nick Maughan Foundation