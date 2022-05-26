TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES BOARD LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) today announced the completion of a previously planned transition of the leadership of its board of directors.

As disclosed in the Company's Proxy Statement for the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, William D. Sullivan retired from TETRA's board of directors and as its chairman at the conclusion of the May 24, 2022 annual meeting. The board unanimously appointed John "Jay" F. Glick to succeed Sullivan as board chair, effective May 24, 2022.

Brady Murphy, TETRA's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "During Bill's tenure, he oversaw the reshaping of the Company and management team to capitalize on the traditional energy recovery and the emerging low carbon energy opportunities. Thanks to Bill's capable leadership, TETRA emerged from the recent industry downturn stronger and better positioned for growth in its core oilfield services business and prepared to capitalize on the low carbon energy business. With Bill's retirement, we are fortunate to have Jay step into this role. Jay has been a successful CEO and chairman of the board and brings decades of experience with various public energy services and manufacturing companies, and eight years of experience on our board. He understands our business and our strategies and is the ideal person to lead the board into the future."

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an industrial and oil & gas products and services company operating on six continents focused on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback and production well testing services. Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food and beverage markets. TETRA is evolving its business model by expanding into the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage and global infrastructure. Recently announced initiatives include commercialization of TETRA PureFlow® an ultra-pure zinc bromide for stationary batteries and energy storage; advancing an innovative carbon capture utilization and storage technology with CarbonFree to capture CO2 and mineralize emissions to make commercial, carbon-negative chemicals; and development of TETRA's lithium and bromine mineral acreage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas products and energy storage. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com.

