Estimates now show that roughly 30% of wild caught adult white seabass may have origins back to the hatchery program. California must act now to make the Carlsbad based white seabass hatchery a priority in light of new study. Full Story Here.

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new study by the Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute (HSWRI) and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) used a genetic-marker methodology for identifying fish-stocking efforts. When applied to white seabass, this process has convincingly shown that previous estimates of Southern California's Ocean Resources Enhancement and Hatchery Program (OREHP) contribution to the once-depleted white seabass population have been greatly underestimated.

Groundbreaking Genetics Study Proves California White Seabass Hatchery a Success! (PRNewswire)

Validation of success for the white seabass hatchery was shared on April 25, 2022, with a press release from HSWRI and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). HSWRI is the entity in charge of the hatchery itself. The results show that the hatchery's contribution to wild stock are far different than previously understood. The new analysis based on archived tissue samples show that 30 percent of adults sampled were hatchery fish. This is in sharp contrast to the less than 1 percent previously estimated by the state of California. Additionally, 46 percent of smaller fish caught in the wild sample surveys of fish less than two years old were also hatchery fish.

These results provide critical information for understanding OREHP's success. The California fishing public strongly supports the CDFW hatchery program. In addition to volunteering at local grow-out facilities through conservation groups like CCA California, anglers contribute an estimated $1.7 million to OREHP annually. That work is now being celebrated by the fishing community. WON News highlighted the hatchery success here, as did Sportfishing Magazine in their coverage on Genetics Study Sheds New Light on California's White Seabass Hatchery Program.

"With new genetic information and the 99.99% confidence level that the results are able to distinguish between the hatchery and wild fish, anglers feel vindicated for their long-term support of the seabass hatchery program. Now a wider range of advocates both inside and outside of California government entities should emerge in support of OREHP," says AFTCO Chairman Bill Shedd.

Yet, challenges for the program remain. It's now time for CDFW to better match their priorities with the high priority and focus California anglers have long placed on the hatchery program. For example, the CDFW should reinstate the $434,000 yearly Sport Fish Restoration Account (SFRA) funds they previously removed from OREHP. The list of potential fixes is long and will not take place until there is a newfound commitment to the hatchery. The new genetics study will help drive that commitment. The time is now for California to support the Hatchery program. Learn more about the groundbreaking study and what more is needed to help fish populations thrive in California here

About AFTCO

Family owned and operated, the American Fishing Tackle Company (AFTCO) represents unparalleled quality, performance, and reliability when it counts most. Worn across the globe, AFTCO's performance fishing clothing and best fishing rain gear is designed to handle the harshest elements. Our passion for the outdoors goes beyond our product offering because of an unwavering commitment to help protect our fishing resources and angler rights. Through our 10% Pledge to Protect and Conserve, your purchase of any AFTCO product directly supports conservation initiatives.

American Fishing Tackle Company Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AFTCO company