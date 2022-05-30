InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Hold a Pacifier in Place (SGM-127)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple accessory to keep a pacifier accessible and ready for use," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the PERFECT PACIFIER. My design eliminates the need for a parent to constantly pick up or hold a baby's pacifier in place."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to hold a pacifier in place near a baby's mouth. In doing so, it ensures that the pacifier is accessible when needed. It also prevents the pacifier from dropping or falling to the floor. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young infants, day care centers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SGM-127, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

