Caring Senior Service celebrates franchise owners at annual conference

The non-medical home care company hosts networking event and an awards ceremony for franchisees in the Dominican Republic

SAN ANTONIO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a non-medical home care services franchise, feted the company's franchise owners and corporate staff with a variety of awards and informational seminars recently at its Caring Senior Service 2022 Annual Owners' Conference in Macao Beach, Dominican Republic.

Caring Senior Service founder and CEO Jeff Salter speaks to franchise owners at the company's recent 2022 Annual Owner's Conference in the Dominican Republic. Several owners were honored with a variety of awards at the networking event. (PRNewswire)

"Our franchise owners are the backbone of our success and setting aside this time to both honor them and provide them with the tools they need to grow is absolutely essential," said Caring Senior Service founder and CEO Jeff Salter. "This convention is not only a chance for us to kick up our heels as a corporate family and salute our outstanding franchisees, it's also a time to network, learn from one another and plan ahead to meet our goals for the upcoming year."

The highlight of the conference, held this year at the Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana, is the announcement of the Hedgehog Award, which is given to the franchisee that most embodies the spirit and entrepreneurship of the Caring Senior Service methodology.

This year, Rick and Kathy Casey of Caring Senior Service of North Houston, were bestowed the award, which is named after the centuries-old fable, "The Fox and the Hedgehog." In the fable, the fox uses a variety of methods to avoid predators, while the hedgehog hunkers down into a ball – a single, but proven mission –to fend off them off.

"The fox may be a complex thinker, but the hedgehog has the ability to focus on a single path toward excellence," Salter said. "Like the hedgehog, Rick and Kathy Casey are big idea people. They know the value of their decisions and work confidently down the path that leads them to achieving success."

In addition to the Hedgehog award, Caring Senior Service presented the following awards during the awards ceremony:

Shakin' the Bushes Award (awarded to the franchise location with the most referrals from referral sources) : Andy Gillen of Caring Senior Service in Corpus Christi

Sign 'Em Up Award (awarded to the franchise location with the most new clients admitted) : Delia Sousa of Caring Senior Service in Northeast Dallas

Voice of Caring Award (awarded to the franchisee who best sets the sets the tone for the Caring Senior Service brand): Cindy Sheller of Caring Senior Service of Northeast Tucson ( Arizona ).

In addition to these awards, 21 Caring Senior Service locations were admitted to the Champions Circle after meeting certain financial criteria, and six of those locations were also lauded for meeting these goals for the entirety of 2021. Several franchise offices were also honored for other financial success and impressive sales in 2021.

For more information about Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care service company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts nearly 50 locations in the United States. Its non-profit "Close the Gap in Senior Care" program started in 2021 to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. This program was launched when Salter rode an electric bike more than 9,000 miles to each Caring Senior Service location nationwide to raise awareness of home modifications needed to avoid fall risks among the senior population. For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caring Senior Service