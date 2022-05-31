OpenBCI and Varjo Partner to Bring Neurotechnology to Spatial Computing

OpenBCI's new platform 'Galea', will be combined with the cutting-edge Varjo Aero VR headset to provide developers and researchers a powerful new tool for understanding and augmenting the human mind. Pre-orders for Galea Beta devices open today.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenBCI, a Brooklyn-based neurotechnology company, announced today that it has partnered with Varjo , the leader in professional-grade VR/XR, for the launch of Galea, OpenBCI's eagerly anticipated new product. Galea is a hardware and software platform that merges next-generation brain-computer interface technology with head-mounted displays. Galea beta systems will come integrated with the Varjo Aero headset and will be the world's first device that simultaneously measures the user's heart, skin, muscles, eyes, and brain. Pre-orders are now open for existing Galea Beta Program applicants via galea.co .

The Galea Beta Program has already received significant interest from applicants spanning consumer technology, healthcare, research, training, and gaming & interactive media. Galea beta units will come fully-integrated with the industry-leading Varjo Aero and include robust SDKs with ready-to-use building blocks for accessing the sensor data inside of Unity, Python, and several other common development environments. The Aero is Varjo's newest VR headset that offers industry-leading visual fidelity, featuring true-to-life, edge-to-edge clarity across 115 degrees field of view designed for professionals and leading-edge VR users alike. By combining Galea's multi-modal sensor system, integrated software and Varjo VR hardware, users are equipped with powerful tools to help accelerate innovations within the neurotechnology industry.

For nearly a decade, OpenBCI has been at the forefront of expanding consumer access to neurotechnology. What started as a movement among makers and early-adopters, has grown into a global community of scientists, developers, educators, and increasingly, innovation teams of major technology companies. Galea's unique multi-modal sensor network and complementary software dramatically simplifies the process of collecting tightly-synchronized data from the body and unlocks new techniques for anyone looking to objectively measure user experiences and cognitive states.

"Ultimately, I see the combination of neurotechnology and mixed reality as the future of personal computers," says OpenBCI founder and CEO, Conor Russomanno. "We've been watching carefully as neuroscience, BCI, and consumer technology have converged over the past several years. Varjo's headsets are some of the best I've ever experienced and I can't wait to see what our Beta users will be able to create with Galea."

"Varjo is proud to join forces with OpenBCI and expand access to the highest-fidelity VR to the research and developer community looking to pioneer new understandings of the human body and mind," said Urho Konttori, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Varjo. "The integration will allow Galea users to unlock the most immersive VR experience available on the market today and truly push the boundaries of innovation in a number of fields."

Pre-orders for Galea will initially be open to the thousands of companies, developers, and researchers who have already applied to the Galea Beta Program. Remaining units will be available for pre-order by the general public on July 1, 2022. For more information on Galea visit https://galea.co/ .

About OpenBCI

OpenBCI has been creating open-source tools for biosensing and neuroscience since 2014. OpenBCI's mission is to lower the barrier to entry for human-computer interface technologies, while ensuring that these technologies are adopted into the consumer landscape in an ethical way that protects user agency and mental health. Based in Brooklyn, NY, the company's hardware and software products enable a global community of scientists, designers, artists, and engineers to further our understanding of the human body and mind. https://openbci.com

About Varjo

Varjo (pronounced var-yo) makes revolutionary VR/XR hardware and software that together allow you to see and experience virtual and augmented content just as clearly as you see the real world. Our virtual and mixed reality products take you to another level of performance and emotional immersion – recreating the exact feeling and conditions of real life, allowing you to perform better and learn faster. www.varjo.com

