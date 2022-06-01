Flutura and Petrogenium Announce Global Partnership, Offering Customers Unprecedented Value through their Unique Expertise in Energy and Digitization

HOUSTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutura Business Solutions LLC, a Houston-based industrial IoT intelligence provider, today announced a multi-year agreement with Petrogenium USA LLC, a leading energy consultancy, to deliver fully integrated and digitalized projects, products and services. This agreement brings together the unique expertise of Petrogenium, with over 300 years of collective oil and gas expertise, and Flutura's next-gen subject matter expertise in energy sector digitalization.

"Flutura offers a blueprint for a digitalization future for our customers, working from the equipment to the process and then the system level," said Paul Newman, President of Petrogenium USA LLC. "Many companies are still struggling to get digitalization off the ground to deliver both value and scale. Petrogenium with Futura can deliver deep engineering and domain expertise, combining operational knowledge with Flutura's grounding in economics and data science. We have partnered to deliver maximum value to our customers. The result is profitable operations that meet current shareholder demands, as well as de-risking future operations and reducing time to value. This is a win-win for our customers."

Flutura, an energy AI company scaling customers into the digital age, powers large scale operational transformation using its industry pioneering Cerebra Cognitive Digital Twin solution. Flutura's Cerebra Portfolio of Industrial AI solutions, ranked #1 by customers in the industry gold standard, Gartner's Voice of Customer research, leverages deep verticalized Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning capabilities to impact operational efficiency improvements and system reliability to support organizations through their digitalization and Energy Transition journeys.

"We are excited to partner with Petrogenium," says Srikanth Muralidhara, Flutura's co-founder & Chief Customer Officer. "With its deep subject matter expertise in process excellence and first-quartile refinery performance, Petrogenium is in an excellent partner to transform digitization efforts in the energy industry. Our combined expertise can support energy and manufacturing companies unlock significant value from their current operation," he said. "With the current focus on how to operationalize the energy transition, the industry is at an inflection point. This agreement will help the smooth transition during this period of rapid change and resilience."

Petrogenium offers over a century of collective subject matter expertise, combined with the unique owner's mentality of an operator. "We understand what our customers are going through, as we have stood in their shoes and made these tough decisions before," says Paul Newman, President of Petrogenium USA. "We can bring our asset ownership experience in solving today's challenges for operators, deciding where to invest their resources to ensure continued profitability as well as reducing their carbon footprint."

Flutura is a pioneering Industrial AI company focused on unlocking high-value operational outcomes for the Energy, Chemicals, Process Manufacturing & Heavy Engineering industries. Its industry-leading platform Cerebra has advanced capabilities to integrate First Principle-based and Machine Learning based models to generate actionable business insights for reliability, production excellence, supply chain, and quality functions to impact yield, uptime & sustainability outcomes for industrial facilities. Flutura's vision is to unlock a billion-dollar in outcomes for its customers and empower 100,000 industrial engineers on leveraging data science for solving engineering problems.

To learn more about Flutura, please visit http://www.flutura.com

