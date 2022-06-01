Fortress Brand Group Acquires Taylor & Pond, a Leading Beauty-Focused Digital Demand Generation Agency

Taylor & Pond's 360° Digital Marketing Approach Enhances Fortress's Value Proposition and Expands its Capabilities as a Global Omnichannel Growth Platform

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Brand, a global omnichannel accelerator, achieves its third transformational transaction by joining forces with 360° digital marketing agency, Taylor & Pond. Based in San Diego, California, Taylor & Pond specializes in the beauty, health, and wellness industry by offering a full spectrum of digital marketing services, including social media marketing, content creation, influencer marketing, paid digital media, creative development, email marketing, and website development.

With this strategic partnership, Fortress Brand expands its capabilities and further deepens its beauty, health, and wellness expertise. Through its recent acquisitions and with a global team of over 250 employees spanning three time zones, Fortress Brand, along with creative agency, School House, international digital marketing agency, Finc3, and now Taylor & Pond, has the ability to support growing brands in the consumer product space at any stage of their life cycle across multiple services, including global marketplace management, demand generation, performance marketing, creative branding and strategy, and data analytics and reporting. The addition of Taylor & Pond enhances Fortress's relationships with existing brand partners by being able to offer them additional creative and digital demand generation capabilities through an integrated growth platform.

"Partnering with Taylor & Pond is a huge opportunity for Fortress. This gives both agencies the ability to unlock new client bases through combined service offerings to drive brand growth across multiple platforms while leveraging our combined data and technology. Today we bring together two great teams that share a passion for creating value for their clients across the digital landscape," says Matt Beer, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Fortress Brand.

President of Taylor & Pond, Siri Fomsgaard states, "I am beyond thrilled with our new partnership and being part of the powerful Fortress Group! This new digital alliance will strengthen our 360-digital marketing services and Taylor & Pond clients will benefit immediately. I am particularly excited about the industry-leading Amazon and data analytics capabilities that our top beauty and wellness brands can now utilize to increase online sales both here in the U.S. and in Europe."

Fortress is a technology-driven platform and its omnichannel acceleration services are supported by its own proprietary software that provides its brand partners with a real-time dashboard into their marketplace business and powerful market insights and research. Taylor & Pond enhances Fortress's proprietary technology platform by widening the data pool to include sources such as social, search, and webstore; providing its brand partners with a holistic view of data across all digital channels.

"After an incredible 27 years I found the perfect partner in Fortress Brand", says Cindy Pond, Founder and CEO of Taylor & Pond. "T&P is the leading 360-digital marketing agency for the beauty and wellness industry and in partnering with Fortress and their capabilities in Amazon, analytics, and performance marketing, we are poised to accelerate our clients' marketplace growth like never before."

Co-Founder and Co-CEO Alex Beer concludes, "We look forward to welcoming Taylor & Pond into Fortress Brand's collective of companies and are excited to continue on this path as a best-in-class partner to all existing and future clients."

Fortress Brand is a global digital marketplace accelerator that represents acclaimed brands across a multitude of industries, including beauty and personal care, health and wellness, and consumer product goods. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York, Fortress, along with its family of companies, School House, Finc3 Marketing Group, and Taylor & Pond, offers its clients an integrated platform to accelerate digital growth at any stage in a brand's lifecycle including full-service marketplace management, brand strategy and creative services, 360-degree performance marketing, data analytics, and international strategy all under one roof. Fortress has been recognized as one of Inc.'s 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies in 2020 and 2021 and is also trusted by Amazon as a verified agency partner.

