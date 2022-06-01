Holland America Line's 'Celebration Sale' Offers Up To 50% off Fares, Onboard Spending Credit and Reduced Deposits on 2022-2023 Cruises

Special promotion celebrates the cruise line having a full fleet back in service

SEATTLE, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is celebrating having a full fleet back in service as of June 12 with a "Celebration Sale" offering cruise fare discounts, onboard spending credit and reduced deposits on most 2022 and 2023 departures. Bookings must be made by June 30, 2022, to take advantage of the promotion.

Book a Holland America Line cruise by June 30 and save up to half off fares and get a free $50 onboard credit.

Summer 2022 through available 2023 sailings receive up to 50% off cruise fares with the Celebration Sale, along with $50 Onboard Spending Money per guest and 50% reduced deposits.

"Having our full fleet of 11 ships back in services after more than two years on pause is cause for celebration, and the promotion is our way of thanking guests for their loyalty and choosing to cruise with Holland America Line," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. "The Celebration Sale crosses all of our global destinations, and the perks make it more affordable to book a dream vacation now."

The $50 per person onboard spending money for the first and second guests in a stateroom can be put toward a variety of experiences and amenities, including specialty dining, spa treatments, shore excursions, beverages, photographs, souvenirs and more.

With the Celebration Sale, travelers can explore Alaska, the Caribbean, Mexico, Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Canada/New England, Hawaii, South Pacific, South America and Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand, the U.S. Pacific Coast and more. Alaska Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland exploration to Denali and the Yukon, also are included. The Celebration Sale is not valid on Grand Voyages and itineraries three days or less

Travelers can combine the Celebration Sale with "Have It All" cruise fares, which include four high-value amenities: shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining in Pinnacle Grill, Canaletto or Tamarind (depending on ship), and a Wi-Fi Surf Package to stay connected throughout the cruise.

Worry Free Promise Extends Through 2022 Departures

Holland America Line is extending its "Worry-Free Promise" to Dec. 31, 2022, for all cruises booked by Sept. 30, 2022. Under the promise's Flexible Cancellation Plan, guests who make a new booking by Sept. 30, 2022, for departures on or before Dec. 31, can cancel for any reason up to 30 days before departure and receive a Future Cruise Credit.

In addition, Holland America Line has added the COVID-19 Protection Program that provides further peace of mind for guests within 30 days of embarkation who may be unable to travel because of a positive COVID-19 test. Under the program, which also applies to bookings prior to Sept. 30, 2022, that depart on or before Dec. 31, guests who cannot travel due to a positive test or new governmental travel restriction will be eligible for a Future Cruise Credit.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

