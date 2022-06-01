Knowesis Awarded Prime Role on the Defense Health Agency's $10B OMNIBUS IV Military Medical R&D Services Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowesis Inc. (Knowesis) was awarded prime positioning for the Defense Health Agency's OMNIBUS IV contract. The potential $10 billion contract vehicle for services supporting military medical research and development programs will be supported by a cohort of companies from the commercial, academic, and nonprofit sectors.

Knowesis Inc. - Data Driven Decisions (PRNewsFoto/Knowesis, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The OMNIBUS IV Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) multiple-award contract provides awardees the opportunity to compete for task orders in the areas of Research and Development, Research and Development Support Services, Regulatory Processes, and Translational Science Support Services.

"We are proud to be among the list of contractors to win this opportunity," John Broughton, Knowesis Director of Business Development, said of the announcement. "Our expertise in medical and scientific research, along with proficiencies in program evaluation, translational science, data analytics, program management and more, makes us the perfect partner to support the Defense Health Agency's Military Research and Development needs on the OMNIBUS IV contract."

According to SAM.gov, the contract's base ordering period will conclude on June 19, 2027, and a five-year option period would extend work performance through June 19, 2032.

Knowesis is a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), providing a full range of professional consulting services to federal and state government agencies to include Scientific and Medical Research, Computational Sciences, Information Management, Technology and Security, Operations and Management, Policy and Program Evaluation, and Strategic Communications. We currently support multiple entities within the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security, and the National Institutes of Health.

Knowesis maintains offices in Fairfax, Virginia, with staff at locations across the United States. More information about the company can be found at https://www.knowesis-inc.com/ as well as on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

