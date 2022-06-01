Nick Carter Acquires SimWin Sports Football Team Tampa Bay Bullsharks

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimWin Sports, the premier metaverse fantasy sports league, announced that Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter has acquired a football team on its platform. Named the Tampa Bay Bullsharks, Carter's team will join a lineup of SimWin teams owned by sports and entertainment legends, including Jerry Rice, Marshall Faulk, LaMelo Ball and more.

"I'm very excited to finally share the news about acquiring the Tampa Bay Bullsharks and investing with SimWin Sports." says Nick Carter. "The metaverse is the future of entertainment, and SimWin Sports is truly pioneering this space."

As the league nears its debut kickoff this summer, SimWin Sports has garnered attention from across sports media and the NFT arena. The metaverse-based sports game, which will boast football and basketball among other sports, will bring cutting edge 24/7 live fantasy sports and betting action to users who will be vying to play on celebrity-owned teams through athlete NFTs.

"We're thrilled to have Nick onboard as an owner." says David J. Ortiz, CEO of SimWin Sports. "We're privileged to be bringing together such a prestigious group of celebrity owners who believe in the vision and are committed to bringing top notch entertainment to our users."

SimWin users join the action and sit in the seat of a pro sports agent by acquiring, training, trading and selling NFT players hoping to make it to the big leagues where they can earn real money from their NFTs.

Fans can win too, drafting stars onto season-long, daily, and in-play fantasy rosters to compete for cash in the world's only sports league that is never out of season.

About SimWin Sports

SimWin Sports is the world's first digital sports league that provides daily fantasy players and esports fans the ability to watch, predict, collect, play and earn. 24/7-365. It's the first sports league where the teams are NFTs - owned by some of your favorite athletes and celebrities. Fans can engage with the league and earn by collecting, trading, and managing player NFTs and by participating in daily fantasy and season-long SimWin fantasy competitions. To learn more, visit simwinsports.io .

