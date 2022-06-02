Habitat for Humanity International and Lowe's continue partnership, announce new strategic focus to support home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.

ATLANTA, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly two decades, Habitat for Humanity International and Lowe's have worked together to build and improve safe, decent, and healthy homes around the world. Today, Lowe's and Habitat announced a renewed focus of their partnership to support home repair and rehab projects undertaken by local Habitat for Humanity organizations across the U.S.

Lowe's is allocating $2.5 million this year to fund three new grants that will be used for home repair and preservation efforts in owner-occupied homes. This year, 100 local Habitat for Humanity organizations will complete 628 projects with the support of these grants, including 67 critical home repair projects, 276 home preservation projects, and 285 Housing Plus projects to provide aging in place solutions that help make homes safe and accessible.

"Supporting communities is in our DNA, and we thank Habitat for Humanity International for helping us create a positive impact across the country," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "We are committed to making homes better for all, and through this partnership we can make a difference to improve access to safe and affordable housing in our communities."

Studies show that across the U.S., access to quality, affordable home repair and modification services continues to be out of reach for low to moderate income households. With the support of these grants, local Habitat organizations will be able to further their efforts of helping homeowners and their families address critical health and safety issues in their homes.

"Lowe's has been an integral part of our efforts to help families build strength, stability and independence through shelter, as well as build more resilient communities," said Adrienne Goolsby, senior vice president of U.S. and Canada at Habitat for Humanity International. "We are excited to see the incredible impact Habitat affiliates will make with this funding and how they will help families and communities grow, thrive and prosper. We are so grateful for Lowe's continued support and partnership this year."

In the nearly 20 years since Lowe's and Habitat began their partnership in 2003, Lowe's has supported many of the global housing nonprofit's efforts, including the Women Build Program and Habitat's Neighborhood Revitalization program. Lowe's has also proudly supported Habitat's Cost of Home national advocacy campaign and sponsored local Habitat builds and employee volunteer days, in addition to providing affiliate grants and donated products. Lowe's commitment through 2022 will bring the company's total contributions to Habitat to more than $84 million.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

