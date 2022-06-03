Amphenol Awards Digi-Key Electronics 2021 Best Performance High Service - Digital

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, has received the 2021 Best Performance High Service – Digital award from Amphenol at the 2022 EDS Leadership Summit, held May 10-13 in Las Vegas.

"We want to thank Amphenol for recognizing Digi-Key with its 2021 award for Best Performance High Service – Digital," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. "Our long-established partnership with Amphenol centers around our joint dedication to customer service and focus on quality and this award highlights those enduring commitments."

"Amphenol is pleased to award Digi-Key with the 2021 Best Performance High Service – Digital award, in recognition for having achieved the highest POS growth amongst their peers," said Annette Tyler, corporate director of distribution at Amphenol. "With over 30,000 of Amphenol part numbers in stock, Digi-Key continues to excel in providing customers across the globe with Amphenol's leading-edge interconnect, sensor and antenna solutions."

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. The company designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities around the globe and has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas including: automotive, broadband communications, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communications, military, mobile devices and mobile networks.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

