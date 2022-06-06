InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Dispense Hair Products (DAL-190)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a cosmetologist and I thought there could be an improved tool for applying liquid or viscous hair products onto the hair of all textures," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented the POMP AND POWDER. My design would offer a viable alternative to traditional application methods that can be messy, frustrating, and time consuming."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to dispense hairstyling products onto the hair of all textures. In doing so, it ensures that conditioner or moisturizers are evenly distributed. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to comb & detangle effortlessly. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for young adults, men, women and hairstylists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAL-190, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp