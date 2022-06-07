Nippon Express (Belgium) Opens Genk Logistics Centre

TOKYO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Belgium) N.V./S.A., a group company of Nippon Express Holdings, Inc., has established its fourth business location in Belgium -- the Genk Logistics Centre -- in Genk Green Logistics Park situated in the east of the country, and the Centre opened for business on April 25.

Centre exterior:

Automatic sorting machine:

With Europe's e-commerce market growing alongside the spread of COVID-19 infections, momentum is building behind moves to relocate, consolidate, and expand distribution centers, especially for apparel industry customers.

Adjacent to the terminal port for barge transport from the port of Antwerp, the new Centre is in a location connecting railway terminals serving other European destinations with Liege Airport, securing a geographical advantage at the heart of a European logistics network encompassed by a mass-consumption area comprising Germany, the Netherlands and France. A variety of energy-saving equipment (solar and wind power generators, water-circulating systems, etc.) has been introduced to help achieve carbon neutrality, and the Centre intends to acquire BRE Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) certification in future.

The NX Group will be stepping up its efforts on behalf of the apparel industry, positioned as a priority industry in its Business Plan, and will continue expanding its logistics functions in Europe to assist customers in developing their business activities.

Profile of facility

Name: Genk Logistics Centre, Nippon Express (Belgium) N.V./S.A.

Location: Henry Fordlaan 12A, 3600 Genk, Belgium

Warehouse area: 20,000 m2

Principal equipment: 23 truck docks, 6 stretch film-wrapping machines, and 38 sorters

Start of business: April 25, 2022

Business description: Receiving, inspection, sorting, palletizing, storage, and shipping

