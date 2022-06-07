RapidDeploy Ventures Beyond Public Safety and is Selected by General Motors' OnStar for Call Centers

Highlights:

OnStar selected RapidDeploy Radius Mapping, a proven solution in Public Safety, because of its advanced geographical information system (GIS) technology, relevant Internet of Things (IoT) data, and unified communications. With this latest commitment, RapidDeploy is expanding into new markets beyond Public Safety. RapidDeploy Radius Mapping will be available in OnStar call centers, which supports its delivery of emergency services and over 200 OnStar Advisors. OnStar customers can expect faster emergency responses and new ways to communicate with OnStar Advisors. OnStar and RapidDeploy's relationship is further strengthened, as GM Ventures is a key strategic investor, OnStar telematics data is included in the RapidDeploy platform, and now OnStar is a customer of RapidDeploy.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RapidDeploy, the cloud-native emergency response platform, announced its Radius Mapping solution has been procured by General Motors' OnStar for its call centers, supporting its delivery of its emergency services and OnStar Advisors. This implementation signifies RapidDeploy's expansion from serving the Public Safety market, to focusing on Enterprise customers as well. The Radius Mapping solution is uniquely positioned to add immediate value to any Public Safety or commercial call center that needs to visualize IoT signals and location data on a map. Radius Mapping is compatible with a myriad of telephony solutions to provide seamless integration and total Unified Communications capabilities to all OnStar call centers.

OnStar selected RapidDeploy for improved location accuracy and situational awareness as they continue to expand their emergency services beyond the GM vehicle, offering added peace of mind to more people in more places, and will employ RapidDeploy's cloud-native response technology for OnStar Advisors. When OnStar Emergency-Certified Advisors1 are notified of traffic crashes, RapidDeploy Radius Mapping provides real-time, relevant data to quickly assess the situation and promptly get pertinent information to 9-1-1 centers. Advanced mobile location data, along with network data, and critical IoT data like traffic flow and cameras, are used to quickly locate traffic incidents. This data is displayed on detailed maps using authoritative GIS data for more accurate responses. All of this can potentially provide faster response times to OnStar customers and a better customer experience.

"We are honored to further work with OnStar as they adopt our Radius Mapping solution in their call centers," said Steve Raucher, Co-Founder and CEO of RapidDeploy. "Our technology was originally designed for Public Safety, but as we have shown with OnStar, it can be easily adapted to other Enterprise scenarios where response times are critical."

This is the first major Enterprise implementation for RapidDeploy. In the three years since RapidDeploy opened its headquarters in Austin, Texas, it has rapidly spread throughout 9-1-1 call centers in the United States with 9 statewide agreements, over 1,000 Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs), and over 25% of US Public Safety organizations using the platform. First to market with their patented technology combining network call data with cloud data, usage of the map continues to accelerate and thousands of 9-1-1 Telecommunicators use RapidDeploy weekly.

"Our OnStar Members rely on our Advisors each day to quickly respond to emergency scenarios, providing them with the help they need," said Jeffrey Massimilla, Vice President of OnStar Safety and Connectivity at GM. "OnStar's needs are similar to those of Public Safety and as we look to continue supporting next generation 911 technology, we are confident in advancing the next step of our relationship with RapidDeploy by adopting Radius Mapping in our call centers."

"GM Ventures strategically invests in companies which share GM's enterprise vision of an all-electric, connected, and autonomous future, and helps commercialize their technology globally," said Wade Sheffer, managing director of GM Ventures. "Our ongoing collaboration with RapidDeploy aligns with one of our key focus areas of connecting more customers through innovative cloud service applications, and helps advance efforts to keep communities safer through next generation 9-1-1 technology."

RapidDeploy continues to bring modern life-saving technology to Public Safety, as it expands to deliver this game-changing technology to other industries. Its mission to save lives by reducing response times is core to their business and they are looking at the best ways to achieve it.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

About RapidDeploy

RapidDeploy is the industry's only truly open and integrated response platform, transforming 9-1-1 communications centers of any size into data-centric organizations. RapidDeploy achieves new levels of situational awareness and reduces 9-1-1 response time by seamlessly integrating third-party data, ensuring it is available when, where, and how Telecommunicators and First Responders need it. The company's cloud-native platform includes analytics and mapping applications. To learn more, visit https://www.rapiddeploy.com/

