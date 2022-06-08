CEVA Bluetooth® 5.3 Platform IP Supports New Auracast™ Broadcast Audio, Transforming the Shared Audio Experience

Auracast™ broadcast audio unveiled by Bluetooth SIG enables single audio source Auracast transmitter device to broadcast one or more audio streams to multiple Auracast receiver devices

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and integrated IP solutions, announced that its latest RivieraWaves Bluetooth® 5.3 IP family now supports Auracast™ broadcast audio, the new audio sharing standard, based on the Bluetooth LE Audio broadcasting specification, unveiled by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) today. Auracast broadcast audio is set to transform the shared audio experience, enabling an unlimited number of Auracast receiver-compliant devices such as TWS earbuds, headphones, hearing aids and wireless speakers to simultaneously receive audio broadcast from one or several Auracast transmitter devices.

The recently published Bluetooth SIG 2022 market update forecasts that the number of Bluetooth audio streaming device shipments will grow at a 7% CAGR to reach 1.8 billion annual shipments by 2026, with earbud shipments growing 3X in that time. The new Auracast broadcast audio, that is part of the Bluetooth LE Audio specification, is set to open significant new opportunities for innovation, including the enablement of personal and location-based audio sharing. Potential use case examples include flight-specific audio broadcasts at an airport, multi-language options at the movie theater or museum and a host of assistance features in public spaces for the hearing impaired that can be broadcast directly to hearing aids.

Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT BU at CEVA, commented: "We welcome the introduction of Auracast broadcast audio that will transform the way we share audio, privately and in public areas. CEVA has contributed to the evolution of the Bluetooth standard and is proud to have licensed its Bluetooth LE and Dual Mode technologies, including Auracast solutions, to major semiconductor companies and OEMs for various applications including wireless headsets, TWS earbuds, hearing aids, smartwatches, speakers and microphones."

CEVA is the leading provider of Bluetooth platform IP solutions for integration into SoCs, powering billions of Bluetooth-enabled devices to date. CEVA offers both Bluetooth LE and Dual Mode IP platforms, including baseband controller, radio and full software protocol stack, compliant with Bluetooth 5.3, LE Audio and Auracast. To further simplify the development of wireless audio devices, CEVA's Bluebud Bluetooth audio turnkey platform offers a complete wireless audio experience, targeting TWS earbuds, smartwatches, wireless microphones and speakers. Bluebud combines Bluetooth, audio and sensing IPs in a single, integrated solution, along with a comprehensive list of audio codecs, including LC3, (m)SBC, CVSD, AAC, MP3, voice processing algorithms such as ClearVox for noise reduction and echo cancellation, WhisPro for speech recognition and MotionEngine Hear for Spatial Audio and motion sensing. For more information on how CEVA can work with you to create your next-generation wireless audio SoC via best-in-class IP and chip design expertise, contact info@ceva-dsp.com.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and integrated IP solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

