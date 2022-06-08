DELTA DENTAL OF ARKANSAS FOUNDATION OPENS 2023 COMMUNITY GRANT CYCLE

Grants of up to $40K available for dental disease prevention, treatment and oral health education

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation announces the launch of its annual signature grant program for oral health projects designed to bring a smile to Arkansans. New this year is the increased individual grant maximum of $40,000.

From June 13 through Aug. 12, 2022, eligible organizations may apply for Community Grant funds to support new or existing programs that provide oral health education, dental disease treatment or preventive oral care. Initiatives must serve primarily low-income, uninsured and underserved Arkansans.

The Foundation will award a total of up to $500,000.

Applicants, especially first-time applicants, are encouraged to attend a free webinar on June 14 for detailed information, application guidelines and an opportunity for Q+As. The webinar will also be recorded for later viewing by registered attendees.

"The Foundation funds community-focused oral health projects that take a bite out of tooth decay, gum disease and other oral health issues among uninsured Arkansans," said Chrissy Chatham, executive director of the Foundation. "A healthy smile goes beyond the mouth. With proper oral hygiene and the right dental treatment, individuals are more likely to eat and speak properly, feel confident at work and school and reduce their risk of other debilitating health complications. We hope our funding supports those outcomes."

Applicants must be an Arkansas-based 501(c)(3) non-profit, government agency, school or charitable dental treatment facility. They may apply for amounts ranging from $2,500 to $40,000 to support program-specific administrative/staffing costs, capital needs, dental clinic treatment expenses or program-related operational expenses.

Grants are awarded based on the applicants' ability to meet any of these funding goals: support low-cost clinics, provide oral health educational opportunities, support service-connecting organizations, and incorporate oral health into broader social determinants of health.

Selections will be made in November, and grant funds will be issued in January 2023.

Grant guidelines and the online application may be accessed at https://www.deltadentalar.com/2023-community-grants on or after June 13.

Advance registrations for the free, informational webinar on June 14, 2-3 pm, can be made at https://www.deltadentalar.com/2023-community-grant-webinar-signup.

About the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is committed to transforming oral health through collaboration, innovation, education and service. Since 2015, the Foundation has contributed an average of $1 million per year to local communities to support oral health education, prevention and treatment programs. More information is available at https://www.deltadentalar.com/giving-back/delta-dental-of-arkansas-foundation/about.

