Microsoft and Optoma Partner to Offer Cloud Based Remote Management Solution for Audio Visual Displays

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, a world-leading manufacturer of large visual display products and the #1 DLP brand worldwide,* today announced its cloud version of the Optoma Management Suite (OMS)™, an intuitive display management solution, powered by Microsoft Azure, to streamline operations by monitoring, diagnosing, and controlling audio visual displays worldwide via a single platform.

Complimenting Optoma's award-winning display products, the OMS remote management solution is compatible with other displays that are connected via PJLink, enabling easy integration into existing display fleets while offering differing levels of access and control for users, ensuring devices are securely managed.

"The collaboration with Optoma and Microsoft marks an important milestone in our IoT business' partnership and boosts Optoma's capabilities to focus on end customers and IoT operations at scale," notes Jenna Lee, Head of Asia Technical Sales – Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions at Microsoft. "In strengthening our IoT partnership with Optoma through Azure IoT services, we aim to serve and empower Optoma's IoT ambitions to enhance existing businesses, develop new opportunities at the global scale, and bring the best IoT solutions to the market."

With an easy-to-use interface and 24/7, real-time monitoring, OMS enables users to check the status of display devices and make configurations to optimize performance. IT administrators and technicians can easily dispatch and broadcast emergency messages, alerts, and announcements across any display worldwide. Additionally, users can also remotely program and schedule devices for usage only during primary operating hours, as well as implement immediate shutdown for emergencies, reducing energy consumption, and lowering operating costs.

"Our exciting and collaborative partnership with Microsoft represents an instrumental step to expand Optoma's portfolio and elevate the customer experience by offering turnkey, reliable software solutions, in addition to our award-winning large displays, stated Allen Pestell, Head of Product Marketing at Optoma. "By leveraging the strength of Microsoft's Azure IoT platform, customers can collect data and evaluate insights to effectively manage and control their displays worldwide, providing scalable, secure solutions and long-term sustainability."

OMS Cloud Features**:

Global peace of mind - Monitor, diagnose and control your audio visual displays using your OMS Cloud account from any device on one single platform anywhere, which eliminates the need to visit the physical installation site.

Real time monitoring and alerts - 24/7 monitoring and alerts across all devices enables you to respond to immediate issues before they escalate.

Energy-efficient and cost-saving - Reduce energy usage on any device by scheduling shutdown of displays after work hours or implementing immediate shutdown for emergencies.

Scheduling and broadcast - Distribute emergency messages and alerts to all displays across all locations, such as a classroom or company office, and create custom playlists with the built-in scheduler for future announcements.

Cloning - Duplicate OSD settings to speed up installation time.

OSD Lock - Prevent unauthorized access.

Easy to use interface - Centralized access and management via one common interface for all users.

For more information, please visit: https://www.optomausa.com/product-details/optoma-management-suite

DLP is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments.

OMS is a trademark of Optoma Corporation.

*No.1 DLP Brand Worldwide

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2021, for projectors +1000 lumens

**Some features are only operational on Optoma displays.

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors and Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, to LED displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Learn more at Microsoft.com.

