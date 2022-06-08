Optoma Demonstrates Wide Array of Innovative Display Solutions at InfoComm 2022

Optoma booth highlights new ZU920T series, device management solution and more

LAS VEGAS , June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, a world-leading manufacturer of large display products, elevates its InfoComm 2022 presence with an array of products that showcase the company's leadership in developing innovative professional display solutions and projection products. As the 1 DLP® brand worldwide and in the Americas, and the #1 4K UHD projection brand worldwide,* Optoma continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing the most effective, innovative solutions to push the boundaries of display technology and meet the ever-evolving needs of the ProAV market.

Ranging from interactive flat panel displays and laser projectors to display management solutions, Optoma is displaying its products at its booth, #N2644.

"We're thrilled to be back at InfoComm, reconnecting with partners and media alike to showcase Optoma's wide array of display solutions for the professional installation market," said Maria Repole, Head of Marketing Communications. "As a market leader in DLP and 4K UHD to our award-winning and high brightness laser projectors, we are consistently listening to customers to enhance our solutions and address their distinct ProAV needs."

Optoma ZU920T and ZU920TST WUXGA Laser Projectors

Building on the success of the Optoma ZU720T series, the Optoma ZU920T series brings even higher brightness, dependability, and cutting-image technology to the professional installation market. At 9,800 lumens and featuring a fixed, telecentric lens design, the Optoma ZU920T and ZU920TST addresses the demand for higher brightness products that do not require interchangeable lenses, simplifying installations and enhancing visuals with the same flexibility of interchangeable lens solutions for standard and short throw projection at affordable price-points.

From digital signage, edge-blending, projection mapping, and simulation, to immersive installations, the Optoma ZU920T series produces lifelike visuals with rich detail and bright colors, while offering an impressive 0.65:1 short throw ratio alternative to accommodate a variety of end-user scenarios. With continuous 24-hour operation and featuring built-in edge-blending, warping and four-corner correction, as well as 360-degree and portrait installation modes, the ZU920T and ZU920TST provide superior versatility to accommodate even the most complex installations. The ZU920TST was awarded Best of Show at InfoComm 2022 by Projector Central.

ProDesign

Additionally, Optoma provides design and technical support through its ProDesign technical consultancy services, giving partners access to Optoma's dedicated sales and technical teams to help support their commercial display projects from start to finish. With this professional service, Optoma's in-house experts and engineers can help AV partners select the right ProScene projectors to achieve their installation goals, as well as connect them to leading integrators, provide design and technical advice, and remote and on-site support. To learn more, visit: https://www.optomausa.com/service-and-support/professional

Optoma OMS Cloud

Optoma is also unveiling its cloud version of Optoma Management Suite (OMS)™, an intuitive display management solution, powered by Microsoft Azure, to streamline operations by monitoring, diagnosing, and controlling audio visual displays worldwide via a single platform. Compatible with other displays that are connected via PJLink, OMS enables easy integration into existing display fleets while offering differing levels of access and control for users, ensuring devices are securely managed. With an easy-to-use interface and 24/7, real-time monitoring, OMS enables users to check the status of display devices and make configurations to optimize performance. IT administrators and technicians can easily dispatch and broadcast emergency messages, alerts, and announcements across any display worldwide. Additionally, users can also remotely program and schedule devices for usage only during primary operating hours, as well as implement immediate shutdown for emergencies, reducing energy consumption, and lowering operating costs.

Optoma Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels

In addition to its newest products and solutions, Optoma is also showing its Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs), which offer stunning 4K UHD resolution, multiple easy-to-use annotation tools and extensive connectivity features for enhanced learning, sharing and collaboration in classrooms, lecture halls, boardrooms, and other professional environments. Available in 65", 75", and 86" formats, the 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels are compatible with all major platforms, software, and peripheral hardware. With up to 20-point multi-touch capabilities and lightning-fast response times, as well as a quick-draw pen that instantly activates the whiteboard application, Optoma's 5-Series IFPs bring collaborative thinking and idea-sharing to life.

Optoma Ultra Bright Series Projectors – ZU1700, ZU1900, and ZU2200

The Ultra Bright Series projectors are Optoma's highest brightness professional laser projectors to-date, filling a need for high-end installations, including the entertainment, exhibition, and digital signage markets. At 17,000, 19,000 and 22,000 lumens respectively, the Optoma Ultra Bright Series ZU1700, ZU1900, and ZU2200 projectors establish an incredibly high brightness benchmark to the category, as well as extreme flexibility with eight interchangeable lenses to meet the needs of even the most complex installations.

The Optoma Ultra Bright Series ZU2200 has won several industry awards, including Best of Show at InfoComm 2021 by ProjectorCentral, Best in Market from Digital Signage Magazine and AV Technology's InfoComm Best in Market 2021 Awards, and a 2022 Innovative Product Award from Sound and Video Contractor.

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors and Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, to LED displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit optoma.com.

