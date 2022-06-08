Sage Growth Partners Announces Continued PR Partnership with ProgenyHealth

Baltimore-based healthcare firm selected to provide PR and Media Relations services to

tech-enabled women's healthcare company dedicated to Maternity and NICU Care Management

BALTIMORE, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare marketing, strategy and research firm, is proud to announce that they have once again been chosen to provide PR and media relations services for ProgenyHealth, a national, tech-enabled women's healthcare company dedicated to Maternity and NICU Care Management.

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing. (PRNewswire)

ProgenyHealth serves women, infants, caregivers, and families through the milestones of maternal health — from conception and pregnancy to postpartum and parenting, with special expertise in managing premature and complex births and resulting NICU admissions.

As part of the renewed partnership, SGP will provide a full range of public relations expertise that includes proactive media relations, the development of thought-leadership content, and securing national media placements and byline articles.

Founded by Ellen Stang, MD, in 2003, ProgenyHealth was created to address the need for improved care management and health outcomes for premature and medically complex newborns. Today, ProgenyHealth partners with some of the country's most prestigious health plans in collaboration with more than 1,400 facilities and 6,000 physicians to optimize care and lower overall care costs.

"Our mission is to manage maternal health milestones from conception and pregnancy through birth and beyond. We serve women, infants, caregivers and families by improving health outcomes and enhancing the maternal experience," said Dr. Ellen Stang, CEO and founder, ProgenyHealth. "Our expertise in this space is unparalleled and we need a well-connected PR partner that is equally experienced to assist us in further growing our reputation across the industry. The team at Sage Growth Partners has continually collaborated with our leadership to develop and implement highly-effective media and public relations efforts on a national level."

As health equity and maternal health continue to remain a front-page story throughout the country, it is now more important than ever for our health systems to protect mothers and invest in culturally relevant, community-based continuums of care. ProgenyHealth has taken a lead in efforts to further unite policymakers, physicians, payers and community organizations in this regard.

"In earned media, there is no substitute for newsworthy insights," said Boh Hatter, Chief Marketing Officer, SGP. "Progeny's advocacy for maternal health equity has demonstrated commitment and leadership, allowing them to earn media attention in the healthcare trade and mainstream press. We are proud to be their partner and help them assert their thoughtful voice."

About Sage Growth Partners Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for B2B, B2B2C, and B2C healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing. Founded in 2005, Sage Growth Partners is located in Baltimore, MD, and serves clients such as GE Healthcare, ProgenyHealth, the National Minority Health Association, Philips Healthcare, U.S. Renal Care, Quest Diagnostics, Livongo, Olive, Syft, and iN2L. For more information, visit sage-growth.com

About ProgenyHealth

ProgenyHealth is the only national, tech-enabled women's healthcare company dedicated to Maternity and NICU Care Management. We serve women, infants, caregivers, and families through the milestones of maternal health — from conception and pregnancy to postpartum and parenting, with special expertise in managing premature and complex births and resulting NICU admissions. Our industry-leading intelligent platform, Baby Trax®, integrates utilization management and case management, while also driving payment validation & assurance activities based on clinical data. With nearly 20 years of experience, our board-certified physicians, nurses, social workers and others, collaborate with providers to improve health outcomes, enhance the member and provider experience, and reduce costs for commercial health plans, Medicaid payers, and self-insured employer groups. For more information, visit www.progenyhealth.com

For More Information

John Gonda

616-309-4888

jgonda@sage-growth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sage Growth Partners