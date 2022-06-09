The ExCo Group Mentor, Andrew House, Joins Board of Directors of Dentsu Group Inc.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ExCo Group, a global executive coaching and mentoring firm, has announced that executive mentor Andrew House has joined the Board of Directors of Dentsu Group Inc.

The ExCo Group coach and mentor, Andrew House , has joined the Board of Directors of Dentsu Group Inc.

Transformational CEO and director, Andrew House, has joined the Board of Directors of the metanational holding company, Dentsu Group Inc., which provides international advertising and public relations services through its subsidiaries.

"dentsu" (the whole Dentsu group companies including the Dentsu Group Inc.) consists approximately 130 companies in Japan and approximately 800 companies outside of Japan. Its principal services are communications strategy through digital creative execution, media planning and buying, sports marketing and content creation, brand tracking and marketing analytics. Dentsu Group Inc. supports both Japan and international businesses of "dentsu."

In addition to his work at The ExCo Group, House serves on the boards of Nissan Motor Co. and Swedish media and entertainment company, Nordic Entertainment Group.

Previously, House served as Chairman, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) where he oversaw the union of Sony Computer Entertainment (SCE) and Sony Network Entertainment International (SNEI) into one global organization responsible for PlayStation and the PlayStation Network businesses. During his tenure, House oversaw the development and execution of the strategy and launch of the PlayStation 4, a global market leader in consoles and the fastest-growing platform in PlayStation history.

Earlier in his career House served as the Chief Marketing Officer of Sony Corporation, managing group-wide strategies and initiatives to develop and support the iconic brand. Managing multiple media agency pitches across various Sony businesses, he drove cost-savings and group efficiency, and developed an executive product placement strategy and cross-group programs including major film releases.

House holds a B.A. in. English Language and Literature from Oxford University and is fluent in written and spoken Japanese.

About The ExCo Group:

The ExCo Group is a global firm of experienced CEOs and global business leaders who specialize in the business world's most valuable strategic asset: Leadership. We bring an operator's lens to executive development with services that focus on succession, senior leadership development, strategic enterprise transformation, and emerging leadership development. Our clients include some of the most successful executives within the highest-performing companies in the world, boards of directors, and select teams of individuals. For more information please visit: www.excoleadership.com

CONTACT:

+1-888-6377925 • info@excoleadership.com

www.excoleadership.com

View original content:

SOURCE The ExCo Group