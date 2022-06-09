STARZ'S CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED "P-VALLEY" SETS RECORD AS LARGEST SEASON OVER SEASON GROWTH IN STARZ HISTORY UP 1,018% OVER SERIES DEBUT ON THE STARZ APP

Sophomore Season Draws 4.5 Million Multiplatform Viewers For Season Two Premiere Weekend and Drives Record Subscription Growth

Hit Series Ranks as Most Socially-Engaged Primetime Drama Across All Networks Over Premiere Weekend

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on early reporting, STARZ's critically-acclaimed drama "P-Valley" was up 1,018% from its series debut on the STARZ app, setting a record as the largest season over season growth in the streamer's history1.

With several platforms yet to report and additional territories globally to debut the series, it drew 4.5 million multiplatform viewers2 for its season two premiere weekend in the U.S. alone. The hit series, which premiered its second season on June 3, drove record subscription growth with the highest number of acquisitions in three years making it one of the best-performing series of all time.

The sophomore season, which fans have been clamoring for since its season one debut in 2020, from creator, executive producer and Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall, also ranks as the most socially-engaged primetime drama over the premiere weekend across all networks3.

"Katori and the entire 'P-Valley' team have done an amazing job bringing audiences a second season that has delivered record-setting viewer performance and subscription growth, and through its incredible storytelling has continued driving cultural conversation and critical acclaim," said Alison Hoffman, President, Domestic Networks at STARZ. "The series exemplifies our commitment to amplifying narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences, and we are so proud of its continued success."

Hall said of her show's success, "Our Pynk Posse showed up and showed out! The incredible response to season two feels like such a gift after the challenging pause of these past few years, but we're back and we're just getting started y'all. I am bursting with pride seeing the Pynk Posse grow and watching the sense of community and family that forms as we bring this new season to the world. Hearing from viewers that they have felt seen, heard and celebrated is exactly what everyone working on the show hoped for. Being able to showcase our community's resilience has been so meaningful and rewarding, and I can't wait for y'all to come on down to the valley to see the rest of what we have in store."

Season two reveals a whole new Pynk as it struggles to remain open during a pandemic, a battle for the throne, and the possibility of some new blood shaking up the locker room. This season takes audiences deeper into the lives of the Pynk's beloved characters as darkness descends upon Chucalissa. Returning cast includes Nicco Annan ("This is Us") as Uncle Clifford, Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans ("The Bobby Brown Story") as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton ("Power") as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson ("Chicago P.D.") as Lil' Murda, Parker Sawyers (Southside With You) as Andre, Harriett D. Foy ("Elementary") as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson ("Underemployed") as Corbin, Morocco Omari ("Empire") as Big L, Dominic DeVore (The Ride) as Duffy, Tyler Lepley ("The Haves and the Have Nots") as Diamond, Jordan M. Cox ("The Outsider") as Derrick and Skyler Joy (Ma) as Gidget. Recently announced John Clarence Stewart ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "What If") as Big Teak, newcomer Miracle Watts as Big Bone, Shamika Cotton ("The Wire") as Farrah, Gail Bean ("Snowfall") as Roulette and Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) as Whisper, also join the cast this season.

Based on her play Pussy Valley, creator Katori Hall (The Mountaintop, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Dante Di Loreto also serves as an executive producer on the series. Lionsgate Television produces "P-Valley" for STARZ.

About "P-Valley" - Season Two

When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino's fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner.

