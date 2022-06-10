Gridscape's Local Power Plant to boost energy resilience for San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians convenes a ribbon-cutting event to commemorate commissioning the SPBMI Tribal Government Complex Microgrid, on June 9, 2022, in Valley Center, CA. SPBMI in partnership with Gridscape and Industria Power, has deployed a microgrid to power the critical infrastructures.

Communities like SPBMI face extreme weather conditions like hurricanes and wildfires, which often disrupt their power supply. Their critical infrastructures remain without power for days, putting the safety of the community in danger.

Gridscape's microgrid will empower SPBMI to utilize electricity that has been produced locally. It will help them during planned outage, & build a robust power backup solution for the community.

The SPBMI Microgrid is an integrated renewable energy system that will maintain resilient energy supplies for critical facilities, including the San Pasqual Tribal Hall, Law Enforcement, Fire Department, Housing Services, and Education buildings that serve as community shelters. Furthermore; this will help SPBMI achieve the objectives of its Energy & Resiliency Plan & will help reduce the tribe's environmental footprint.

With microgrid controls provided by Gridscape, the system will supply solar energy to serve San Pasqual's electricity needs during the daytime, storing excess generation for use during peak-pricing periods, and providing reserve power for resilience against utility outages including Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS).

During a grid power outage, the microgrid enters islanded mode and powers the entire site from the combination of solar production and energy stored in the batteries.

"The SPBMI Microgrid system is a testament to the tribal quality of life and serves as a demonstration to many other tribal organizations in the U.S.," said Vipul Gore, President & CEO of Gridscape. "We are immensely grateful and proud to work with SPBMI staff, Industria Power, Prosper Sustainability, and other partners in this exciting project."

Gridscape specializes in developing and deploying standards-compliant future-proof products and solutions for renewable energy microgrids and fleet charging. Intended to serve as a local power plant, these microgrids allow sites to become less reliant on the grid by using local sources of energy. They can provide as much as 90% independence from the grid energy, and thus reduce overall energy cost & provide backup clean emergency power during PSPS or other power disruption events.

