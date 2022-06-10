HGTV SMART HOME 2022 GIVEAWAY IN WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, SWEEPSTAKES TO CLOSE ON JUNE 10

The Winner Will Receive a Grand Prize Package Valued at Over $1.2 Million

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HGTV® Smart Home 2022 located in Wilmington, NC, will close its sweepstakes on Friday, June 10 at 5 p.m. ET. The prize package, valued at over $1.2 million, includes the brand new, fully furnished home, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 and $100,000 from LendingTree. Eligible entrants have been able to enter twice per day at HGTV.com , where they can also find additional sweepstakes details and the official rules.

The coastal retreat is located in Wilmington, NC, known for world-famous surfing, diving and fishing, and also offers best-in-class dining, gorgeous shops and local entertainment. The two-story modern cottage sits on over 3,000 square feet with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage. The outdoor spaces include a wrap-around porch with cozy swing seating looking out onto the expansive front yard and a backyard complete with a beautiful pool and pergola, a fire pit, as well as a back deck with multiple seating areas and an outdoor kitchen.

Upon entering the home, the foyer leads into the office painted in a rich charcoal on the walls and ceiling. The state-of-the-art kitchen is designed with chic green cabinets and bronze hardware, as well as a large island with seating for four, adjacent to a full dining area. The bright and airy living room includes a fireplace and wet bar. The main bedroom is located on the first floor and is designed with natural, earthy tones with black trim, as well as an ensuite bathroom and private patio. The upstairs is home to two guest bedrooms, each designed with nods to Wilmington's coastal lifestyle, as well as a guest bathroom and a playroom that opens onto a deck.

The home was constructed by local builder Charter Building Group with interior design by Tiffany Brooks.

Sponsors of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 include AAA Insurance, Ashley, Filtrete™ Air Filtration Products, Keurig®, Kohler Co., LendingTree, Mercedes-Benz USA, PetSmart LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Company, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, Trex Company, LLC, Velux® No Leak Skylights and Water Pik, Inc.

