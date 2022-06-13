Bill Berutti, a Leader in the Software Industry, Engaged as Operating Advisor to CD&R Funds

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice announced that Bill Berutti, the former CEO of Plex Systems, a leading software provider to the manufacturing sector, has been engaged as an Operating Advisor to CD&R-managed funds. Mr. Berutti will work with CD&R's technology team to help source new investments and advise the funds' technology businesses. CD&R funds have invested over $5 billion in technology companies over the last 10 years, including investments in Cloudera, Epicor, Sirius, Capco, and Tranzact.

(PRNewsfoto/Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Vera Whole Health) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Berutti brings more than 25 years of experience as a senior executive and leader in the enterprise software industry. At Plex Systems, Mr. Berutti led a successful transformation of the company, delivering a combination of industry-leading growth and profitability, culminating in a sale to Rockwell Automation in 2021.

"We are pleased to have Bill as an operating advisor to CD&R funds. Bill brings a strong track record of execution leading global enterprise software businesses across application and infrastructure software sectors," said CD&R Partner Stephen Shapiro. "Bill's deep experience driving growth and operations focused value creation as well as his outstanding reputation and network of industry relationships cultivated over more than two decades will be of great value to the CD&R funds as we continue to build our technology efforts," said CD&R Principal Harsh Agarwal.

"I am thrilled to be working with a firm whose value creation model is oriented to building businesses and growing its technology footprint," said Mr. Berutti. "The CD&R funds' reputation for operating excellence, working collaboratively with corporate and founder led businesses, and deploying a talented team of technology focused operating and financial professionals makes this role an ideal fit for me."

Previously Mr. Berutti served as President of BMC Software, a leading SaaS and software solutions provider, where he led the Cloud and Enterprise Solutions segments representing $1.5 billion in annual revenue. Prior to that, Mr. Berutti spent 17 years at PTC Inc., a publicly traded industrial software company, in various roles including sales, leading corporate development, and as a member of the executive team running the service lifecycle management business unit.

Mr. Berutti graduated from Miami University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses primarily in five industry sectors, including Industrials, Healthcare, Consumer, Technology and Financial Services. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $40 billion in over 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $175 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com.

