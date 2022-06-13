ColorChip's Hairtail technology addresses the field deployment failure of 400G copper direct attached cable with significant cost savings

YOKNEAM, Israel, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorChip today announces the innovative Hairtail direct attached cable (DAC) technology, which offers the industry's most flexible, bending insensitive, and the lightest cable for 50G PAM4 applications. This technology, when being implemented in the QSFP-DD or OSFP form factors which are made with 16 pairs of high-speed cables, may address the conventional DAC field deployment challenges due to the rigidity and rack routing with greater than 30% cost savings. The unique construction of the cable makes the typical bending radius and bending space required for conventional cable structure 50% less while twisting, bending, and zip-tying the cable demonstrates no signal integrity degradation. A Hairtail 3m QSFP-DD using a 27AWG cable offers at least 1dB margin in both insertion loss and Channel Operating Margin (COM) versus the IEEE 802.3cd. ColorChip has demonstrated the technology at DesignCon 2022 and now in full production for QSFP-DD, OSFP, QSFP56, SFP-DD, DSFP and SFP56 series.

A 3.0m Hairtail QSFPDD 400G DAC naturally coiled (no external force) on a piece of 8.5x11 inch letter paper (PRNewswire)

"ColorChip's engineering innovations are driven by customers' feedback from engineering to operation. We always look into places where we may make contributions to help customers build a more robust networking through our connectivity solutions," said Yigal Ezra, the CEO of ColorChip Group. "The Hairtail technology is a great example that we are addressing the challenges that may never show up during the typical technology evaluation and deployment cycle or even initial field deployment. With this technology, we are expecting the total cost saving on the 400G networking copper connectivity would be at least 30% given the filed deployment labor savings, field failure reduction, and field maintenance cost reduction."

About ColorChip Group

Rooted in 2001 and the technology innovator in the field of photonic integrated circuits from Israel, a group of 4 assets specializing in an array of connectivity solutions and optical devices joined forces to address the growing needs for high bandwidth demand of the Datacom and Telecom markets. The group has 4 headquarters around the world – In Yokneam Israel where ColorChip operates its PLC FAB dedicated to the production of SystemOnGlass™ optical engines, module NPI and R&D center, In Jiashan China, ColorChip operates a mass production facility for modules spanning 12,000 SQM and hundreds of operators, in Suzhou, China, ColorChip operates an expanded R&D center, and in TX USA, ColorChip has a front office serving North America customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838108/ColorChip_Hairtail.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761892/ColorChip_Logo.jpg

Media Coverage:

Einat Shitrit

Media Relations

einat@color-chip.com

(PRNewsfoto/ColorChip Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ColorChip Ltd.