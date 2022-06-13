NEW CHEEZ-IT® PUFF'D™ HITS THE ROAD THIS SUMMER WITH THE "CHEEZ-IT® PUFF'D-A-PALOOZA" MOBILE TOUR, OFFERING FANS A FUN AND DELICIOUS PIT STOP

The eight-stop, 15-day mobile tour brings the airy, cheesy greatness of new Cheez-It® Puff'd™ to select NASCAR races and MLS matches starting June 19

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer just got more entertaining for the whole family with Cheez-It® introducing "Cheez-It® Puff'd™-A-Palooza": an eight-stop, 15-day mobile tour at select National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) races and Major League Soccer (MLS) matches complete with absurdly uplifting experiential activations celebrating the cheesy, puffy and airy greatness of new Cheez-It Puff'd.

Launched earlier this year, Cheez-It Puff'd is a crazy-craveable, puffy and airy snack baked with 100% real cheese inside and out that's perfect for any family snack occasion.

Visitors of the Cheez-It Puff'd-A-Palooza mobile tour stops have the opportunity to taste Cheez-It Puff'd samples, win fun prizes and participate in engaging activities that the whole family can enjoy, including:

T he Cheez-It Puff'd Lighter-Than-Air Guitar Show : The ultimate Air Guitar experience complete with a custom Cheez-It Puff'd inflatable guitar and a special 360-degree camera that captures the rockstar jam sessions. Each participant walks away with their own slow-motion, 360-degree digital keepsake of their Air Guitar performance that can be shared on social media. Come jam out and experience The Cheez-It Puff'd Lighter-Than-Air Guitar Show!

The Cheez-It Puff'd Run: A 30' long inflatable obstacle course where fans can hop from airy Cheez-It Puff'd obstacles from start to finish. Whether fans make it to the finish line or wipeout on the first Cheez-It Puff'd, there's no doubt families will enjoy the Cheez-It Puff'd Run . Come and cheer fans to the finish line!

The Cheez-It Puff'd Goal: A 13' tall inflatable soccer goal with an extra challenging twist to the classic game: the soccer balls are swapped with lighter-than-air Cheez-It Puff'd balls. Will fans be able to score a goal with a Cheez-It Puff'd ball? Come find out!

The Toss A Cheez-It Puff'd Game: An interactive toss game for fans to toss puffy and airy Cheez-It Puff'd inflatables to land in a hole. Hit a spot with your Cheez-It Puff'd inflatable and win a prize!

"After introducing families to new Cheez-It Puff'd earlier this year, we wanted to provide fans a multi-sensory experience inspired by the cheesy, airy, puffy greatness Cheez-It Puff'd offers," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director for Cheez-It. "NASCAR and MLS fans are ready for an exhilarating time when they arrive, and Cheez-It Puff'd-A-Palooza gets them in on the action, while also providing an absurdly uplifting pre-race and pre-match snack."

The Cheez-It Puff'd-A-Palooza mobile tour kicks off on June 19, with activations at select MLS matches and NASCAR races in Nashville, TN; Orlando, FL; Atlanta, GA; Houston, TX; Austin, TX; Brooklyn, MI; and Richmond, VA. Follow @CheezIt on your favorite social media platform to keep up with the latest Cheez-It Puff'd-A-Palooza stop details and food news.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

