Vyopta Introduces Collaboration User Experience Profiles

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, announced today at Cisco Live that it has added User Experience Profiles, a new Vyopta collaboration intelligence platform feature. Vyopta is transforming how organizations deliver exceptional collaboration experiences with proprietary contextual insights to make collaboration work for hybrid and remote work teams by removing user experience issues and optimizing employee and customer engagement activities.

Last year, 47.8 million workers quit their jobs, an average of nearly 4 million each month. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2021 holds the highest average quit rate on record. Companies are doing what they can to identify problems and prevent losing valued employees in what has come to be known as the "Great Resignation."

"Vyopta User Experience Profiles helps organizations remove barriers to productivity and wellness and part of that is empowering effective collaboration among users working from anywhere with varied devices," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "We know that organizations are worried about workforce engagement and attrition and are investing in solutions to help provide more quantitative data to improve user experiences as well as optimizing employee and customer engagement."

User Experience Profiles is part of the user insights foundation of Vyopta's Collaboration Intelligence platform. This feature allows IT, audiovisual, and UC/collaboration professionals to ensure that technology is working for users.

Key Use Cases

Ensuring everything goes smoothly for executive and VIP users.

Comparing connection speeds when using different networks – in the office, at home, from their cell phone, and at various locations where employees work like coffee shops and airports.

Investigating issues over time to see if the source of a problem is on the end-user side, the network side, or elsewhere.

"We are building features that will reduce the stress and frustration around collaboration, and allow teams to recover some of their valuable time," said Jonathan Sass, Vyopta VP of Product. "We are looking to foster optimal collaboration, both within and among departments, identifying trends that are statistically shown to be correlated with certain outcomes, like employee engagement and turnover."

Part of keeping employees engaged is by helping to avoid frustration in collaborative work by ensuring high-quality collaboration experiences in terms of the right technology, connectivity, and hardware to be successful at work.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , a leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta to monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

