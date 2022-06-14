Chobani Enters the Metaverse with the Launch of "Chobani™ Oatmilk Cosmic Race" on Roblox

Racers will help contribute to an important social cause with donation from Chobani to Hunger Free America

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chobani is officially entering the metaverse with the launch of "Chobani™ Oatmilk Cosmic Race" on Roblox. Now open to the Roblox community, Chobani's first metaverse experience focuses on group racing and discoverability. Participants enter a race through a virtual galaxy in Chobani™ Oatmilk spaceships delivering oatmilk to planets. Finish the race to claim victory, leaderboard bragging rights, and in-experience rewards – including custom Chobani™ merchandise.

Chobani regularly finds ways to ensure the company is giving back, and "Chobani Oatmilk Cosmic Race" aids in that mission. Racers completing the course are awarded points, which are mirrored and totaled in the charity chart. When the target goal is reached, Chobani will make a donation to Hunger Free America of $75,000.

"Making accessible, high-quality, nutritious products, including oatmilk, is important to us and with this game, we're taking a fun and creative approach to how oatmilk could be seen and used by everyone," said Meredith Madden, Chief Marketing & Category Officer, Chobani. "Bringing whimsical moments to life, especially in a virtual environment, is a great way to test new ideas and to attract new fans to our brand in a playful and engaging way."

"Chobani Oatmilk Cosmic Race," which was designed and developed in partnership with global creative collective Thinkingbox, brings a scene from Chobani's latest oatmilk commercial to life. In the national advertising spot, Chobani Oatmilk appears in various recognizable cultural moments to show that oatmilk can be inclusive and for the masses. The commercial features Chobani's catchy, custom song called "G.Oat," which is available on most streaming platforms. Chobani also brought the commercial's nail art vignette to life through a partnership with Chillhouse, the authority in modern self-care. For a limited time, Chillhouse's Flagship in New York City offered custom nail art manicures and Chill Tips which were inspired by Chobani's Oatmilk cartons.

Through strategic partnerships and custom media, this marketing campaign extends Chobani's mission of making good food for all. Chobani entered the oatmilk market with a mission to make it more accessible—and has delivered. Oatmilk is one of the fastest-growing segments in the non-dairy milk category, increasing 50.3% YOY. Chobani is proud to be one of the leaders driving that growth, with 56.4% Nielsen reported net sales growth.1

ABOUT CHOBANI

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, we are a values-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and have been since Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S., founded the company in 2005. We produce yogurt, oatmilk, dairy- and plant-based creamers, and ready-to-drink coffee. Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, and it's made with only natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything we do. Our philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to our communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. We manufacture our products in New York, Idaho, and Australia. Chobani products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

1Nielsen xAOC latest 52 weeks $%CYA for the week ended 6/04/22

