KISS Launches First-Ever, Exclusive Sound featuring TikTok Star, Miranda Rae

KISS partners with mega TikTok creator, Miranda Rae on a custom song, "Falscara Level Up" for a new campaign featuring Falscara

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of KISS Products' ongoing efforts to support one of its most innovative and fastest growing brands, Falscara, the brand is proud to launch "Falscara Level Up" - the brand's first-ever custom song working in collaboration with TikTok creator, Miranda Rae.

After its successful launch of Falscara in 2020 and its continuous growth, KISS recently launched a dedicated ecommerce site, Falscara.com, designed to be both an educational and inspirational destination for all who want to achieve a DIY lash extension effect. Thanks to Falscara's revolutionary and patented technology, Falscara has become a favorite to thousands of consumers and continues to go viral on TikTok with #falscara nearing 100 million views at time of publication.

Tapping into the brand's incredible momentum and uniqueness as a do-it-yourself alternative to salon lash extensions, along with its under-lash application technique and its huge fan base, the brand has decided now is the perfect time to create even more excitement with an exclusive TikTok song. Partnering with Miranda Rae was a perfect solution. Miranda is a TikTok star with a growing beauty fan base of 4.8 million followers, and a recent foray into music. Together with experts at Song Candy agency, KISS and Miranda developed a custom sound that will be available on TikTok, Instagram, Spotify and Apple Music.

The song, titled "Falscara Level Up," is a catchy pop melody with lyrics that encapsulate the Falscara brand including fluttery lashes and under-the-lash application.

"I've been using KISS Lashes for years, so I was so honored when they asked me to record this track! Recording was so much fun since I got to bring together my music and the brand work I do on TikTok. Getting to be such a significant part of this campaign was an amazing experience and I'm so excited to see it launch."- Miranda Rae, TikTok creator.

"Here at KISS we pride ourselves on providing the most trend-forward and technologically advanced beauty solutions for consumers. Launching our Falscara TikTok song is a natural evolution for our brand which completely disrupted the lash category and continually goes viral with the TikTok community. Working with a top TikTok creator like Miranda Rae on a platform where Falscara was already thriving, made so much sense. We think the song is a lot of fun and very catchy" - KISS Products SVP of Global Marketing, Annette DeVita-Goldstein

The song will officially be available on TikTok, Instagram, Spotify and Apple Music on June 14th.

About KISS

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com .

