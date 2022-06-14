Michael L. Tichnor Elected American Jewish Committee President

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael L. Tichnor has been elected president of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), the leading global Jewish advocacy organization.

"I am honored and humbled to take on this most meaningful role at AJC, an organization which exemplifies courage, strength, diplomacy and action," said Tichnor. "From its founding in 1906, AJC has stood up for the Jewish people and Israel time and time again, and today is no different. The founders of AJC used the motto 'Let us prove strong for the sake of our people.' During these complex, threatening and challenging times, I know that AJC leaders and supporters join me in saying that 'we MUST prove strong for the sake of our people, our children and grandchildren'."

Tichnor succeeds Harriet P, Schleifer, whose three-year term as AJC president ended with the conclusion of the AJC Global Forum.

Welcoming Tichnor's election, AJC CEO David Harris said, "Few lay leaders know AJC inside and out as well as Michael does. At a time of transition here, this knowledge, as well as the high esteem in which he's held by both volunteers and staff, couldn't be more timely and needed. If ever there was the right person for the right moment, it's Michael Tichnor. AJC's future is in the best of hands."

A Boston-based entrepreneur, Tichnor has been involved with AJC for more than 20 years. He began his involvement in 1997, joined the AJC New England Region Board in 2002, was elected regional president in 2009.

Nationally he has served on AJC's Board of Governors, and on the Executive Council as Chair of Regional Offices, Chair of Leadership Development, and Chair of the Strategic Assessment Task Force to prepare AJC for its chief executive transition in October 2022. Most recently he served on the Succession Committee. In addition, he is a member of the Brussels-based AJC Transatlantic Institute board.

Tichnor was founder and president of Tichnor Properties, Inc., a privately held commercial and industrial real estate company located in southern New England. In addition to other ventures, he was previously a principal and of counsel to a family held leading national consumer paper products company. Currently, he is a private investor.

He has been involved with several Jewish organizations in Boston, including Combined Jewish Philanthropies (Federation), Congregation Or Atid as its founder and first president, Metrowest Jewish Day School, and OneinForty, an organization that raises awareness of the increased cancer risks caused by genetic defects amongst Ashkenazi Jews. In addition, he has served two terms as an elected member of the Wayland, MA Select Board, having been elected twice as it chair, and was also a member of the town's Finance Committee.

Tichnor received his undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and law degree from Boston College Law School. He is married to Karen, a retired special needs teacher. They have three married children and seven grandchildren.

Other senior AJC officers elected at the AJC Global Forum include: Robert E. Lapin, Chair, Board of Governors; Steven J. Wisch, Chair, Board of Trustees; Cliff P. Goldstein, Associate Chair, Board of Trustees; Anthony E. Meyer, Associate Chair, Board of Trustees; Roberta S. Baruch, Chair, Advocacy Committee; Ilene Engel, Chair, Leadership Development; Matthew J. Coen, Chair, Global Communications; David R. Berz, Treasurer/Secretary; and Steven L. Zelkowitz, Associate Treasurer/Chair, Budget Committee.

